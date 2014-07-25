Get your first look at ‘Frozen’s’ Elsa from ‘Once Upon a Time’

(CBR) Time has debuted the first official photo of “Fringe” alum Georgina Haig as Elsa on ABC”s “Once Upon a Time.”

The clever crossover – Disney, which released the animated blockbuster “Frozen,” also owns ABC – was first teased in the Season 3 finale of of the fairy-tale drama, which quickly cast the roles of Queen Elsa, Princess Anna and Kristoff for the storyline. Producers are still looking for someone to play Prince Hans.

“Once Upon a Time” returns Sept. 28 on ABC. The first two episodes of the fourth season are titled “A Tale of Two Sisters” and “White Out.”

