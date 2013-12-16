Get your first look at ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 4 in new HBO promo

Hey, five seconds is five seconds.

Our first (very brief) look at “Game of Thrones” Season 4 has arrived in the form of a new HBO promo that looks at the year that was and the year that will be on the network, and while it isn’t much, it will no doubt stoke excitement in the hearts of “GoT” fans across the globe. Check out the footage in the below video (beginning at around the 1:38 mark), which also features glimpses at other new and returning series including “Girls,” “True Detective,””Boardwalk Empire,” “Veep,” “Silicon Valley” and more.

“Game of Thrones” Season 4 is slated to premiere sometime early next year.