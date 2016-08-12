Get your first look at ‘Passengers’ stars Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt

This Christmas, Passengers is betting on an original space story starring two of the biggest stars in the world can take on the Star Wars behemoth. Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt will play two space colonists who are accidentally awakened from suspended animation nearly a century ahead of schedule. From very different class backgrounds, they are faced with the daunting reality that they will live and die alone on a luxury space liner with only each other for a company. A tale of love unfolds quickly turns to danger as they realize the ship is malfunctioning and could kill everyone aboard.

Passengers sounds like Gravity meets Titanic and I am here for it. This film is hitting all the right buttons for me. A likable cast, an original story, a genre I adore. And now Entertainment Weekly has the first photos from the set – along with an interview with the director, Morten Tyldum. Yeah, I could get into this.

Tyldum promises a story set on an epic scale that is ultimately a character drama:

At the same time it”s a very intimate movie while taking place on this epic scale. For me, it”s a story about what”s important to live a full life. What are the things we need as humans? It”s not afraid to entertain but at the same time it asks big questions about what does it mean to really feel happy. Every generation has its love story. I feel like this is it. I had to do it.

Passengers arrives in theaters on December 21, 2016.