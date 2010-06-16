‘Ghost Rider 2’ gets closer to Cage and the guys from ‘Crank’

Making a sequel to “Ghost Rider” was a priority to Nicolas Cage when he and I talked about the character and the first film on the set of “Kick-Ass,” and he was genuinely excited when he described his idea for how to make a second movie that was going to be global in scale and give his character a new and bigger mission.

Making a sequel to “Ghost Rider” was a priority for Sony Pictures, who has the same sort of deal on the “Ghost Rider” property that they have on “Spider-Man” and that Fox has on its Marvel properties. If they don’t make a movie within a certain period of time, they’re going to lose the rights completely, and Marvel will own the character again outright.

Making a sequel to “Ghost Rider” was not a priority, as best as I can tell, to audiences anywhere.

This is going to be an interesting moment, because I don’t think it’s impossible to make a good “Ghost Rider” film. I get the reasoning behind taking another shot at it. There’s something freaky and iconic about the character, and if you look at that image next to this article, it’s one of the most outrageous of the Marvel movies so far. I don’t think the first film made the character compelling at all, but visually, you can’t argue with that. It’s Ghost Rider. He’s a dude on a motorcycle with a crazy flaming skull for a head. And that’s sort of awesome.

According to Borys Kit, Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor are going to direct Sony’s “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance,” which is being called a sequel, and with Nicolas Cage in talks to return to the role of Johnny Blaze, I guess that’s what it is. David Goyer, Scott Gimple, and Seth Hoffman have all worked on the script for this one so far, but with Neveldine and Taylor directing, I would guess there’s a strong chance they’re going to rewrite the script first.

When I spoke to Cage, he said his big idea for this film had to do with Johnny Blaze going to work for the Vatican as a demon doing the bidding of the Church. I have no idea if that’s still the idea they plan to use, but it’s an interesting starting point for a reinvention of the character.

We’ll be watching the development on this one as it moves forward, and we’ll have more on the film as details become available.

