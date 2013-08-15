G.I. JOE has tracked a downed COBRA satellite to the lair of a vicious gang of motorcycle marauders called THE DREADNOKS! The bad news keeps coming with the re-appearance of ZARTAN as the leader of the biker maniacs and they have three G.I. JOE members captive! It’s up to ROADBLOCK and SPIRIT to rescue their brother warriors and stop ZARTAN before he turns himself into a weapon of mass destruction.
G.I. Joe: Special Missions #6
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.15.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.20.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With