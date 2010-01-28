‘Gilmore Girls’ creator horses around with The CW

01.28.10 9 years ago

The CW has ordered a pair of pilots with familiar hooks, one being the latest version of “La Femme Nikita” and the other coming from “Gilmore Girls” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

The new incarnation of “La Femme Nikita” comes writers Peter Johnson and Craig Silverstein, with McG executive producing and Danny Cannon (“CSI,” “Judge Dredd”) directing.

“La Femme Nikita” started its life as a feature from Luc Besson focusing on a criminal-turned-assassin. It was Americanized with Bridget Fonda in the lead in 1993’s “Point of No Return” and was then turned into a long-running USA action series starring Peta Wilson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The CW’s version will begin with Nikita going rogue and will follow the finding and training of a new spy.

Also at the netlet, Sherman-Palladino and husband Daniel Palladino are behind an untitled family drama set on a Wyoming horse farm. That project is set up through Warner Bros. and CBS TV Studio.

Around The Web

TAGSAmy ShermanPalladinola femme nikitapilotsthe cw

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP