‘Gilmore Girls’ creator horses around with The CW

The CW has ordered a pair of pilots with familiar hooks, one being the latest version of “La Femme Nikita” and the other coming from “Gilmore Girls” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

The new incarnation of “La Femme Nikita” comes writers Peter Johnson and Craig Silverstein, with McG executive producing and Danny Cannon (“CSI,” “Judge Dredd”) directing.

“La Femme Nikita” started its life as a feature from Luc Besson focusing on a criminal-turned-assassin. It was Americanized with Bridget Fonda in the lead in 1993’s “Point of No Return” and was then turned into a long-running USA action series starring Peta Wilson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The CW’s version will begin with Nikita going rogue and will follow the finding and training of a new spy.

Also at the netlet, Sherman-Palladino and husband Daniel Palladino are behind an untitled family drama set on a Wyoming horse farm. That project is set up through Warner Bros. and CBS TV Studio.