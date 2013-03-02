‘Gilmore Girls’ star Alexis Bledel joins Jason Ritter in Fox pilot ‘Friends & Family’

“Gilmore Girls” star Alexis Bledel is heading back to TV in her first staring role since that show went off the air in 2007.

Bledel has signed on as the female lead in the FOX comedy pilot “Friends & Family,” which already stars Jason Ritter.

Based on the Brit series “Gavin & Stacey,” the single-camera pilot was written by David Rosen and will be produced by Sony TV and BBC Worldwide Prods.

“Friends & Family” follows Gavin (Ritter) and Stacey (Bledel), who ” try to maintain their relationship while combining their polarizing families” lives,” according to Deadline.

Bledel was recently seen on AMC’s “Mad Men,” and will soon appear on the big screen in “Parts Per Billion.”

