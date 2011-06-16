Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Haywire,’ with Gina Carano and Channing Tatum gets release date

“Haywire,” the new action thriller starring Gina Carano and Channing Tatum, and directed by Steven Soderbergh (“Ocean’s 11,” “Traffic”) has set a January 20, 2012 release date through Relativity Media.



In the film, mixed martial arts superstar Carano (“American Gladiators”) is making her feature debut, alongside a big-name cast including Channing Tatum (“GI Joe: Rise of the Cobra”), Ewan McGregor (the “Star Wars” prequels), Michael Fassbender (“X-Men: First Class”), Antonio Banderas (“The Mask of Zorro”), Bill Paxton (“Titanic”), Michael Douglas (“Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps”) and Michael Angarano (“Almost Famous”).



The plot sounds simple enough: A female covert ops specialist (Carano) seeks vengeance after being double-crossed by someone close to her in the agency.

“Haywire” was produced by Gregory Jacobs (the “Ocean”s” trilogy) and written by Lem Dobbs, who previously teamed with Soderbergh on “The Limey.”



“We are honored to be working with Steven Soderbergh on this project. This film is full of amazing action sequences, and with a sophistication only Soderbergh can deliver,” said Relativity”s President of Worldwide Production, Tucker Tooley. “We”re very excited to add our picture to Relativity”s 2012 slate. We”re looking forward to working with our partners at Lionsgate on the release internationally.”/

The prolific Soderbergh has been talking up his impending retirement, but has at least four movies scheduled to be released after “Haywire.” The Matt Damon starrer “Contagion,” also featuring Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Marion Cotillard, is due in theaters this October. The Oscar winner is also in pre-production on a bigscreen treatment of the ’60s TV hit “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.,” a Liberace biopic with Douglas in the lead role, and a male stripper drama called “Magic Mike” which will re-team Soderbergh with Tatum.



