‘Girl Meets World’ casting update: William Daniels returning as Mr. Feeny

What would a “Boys Meets World” reunion be without Mr. Feeny?
Actor William Daniels was spotted on the set of the Disney Channel’s new sequel to the series, “Girl Meets World,” and it has been confirmed that he is reprising his best-known role for the show’s pilot, according to TV Line.
As for known, it’s unknown if Williams will just be making a cameo, or if Mr. Feeny will still be teaching at the school once attended by original “Boy” lead Cory (Ben Savage). The new show will find Cory and Topanga’s (Danielle Fishel) daughter Riley (Rowan Blanchard) enrolled at the same school.
Meanwhile, TV Land also revealed that while former co-stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle visited the set, they won’t appear in the pilot episode.
Since “Boy” signed off in 2000, Daniels acts as president of the Screen Actors Guild from 1999 to 2001, and has appeared on such shows as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scrubs” and “Boston Legal.”
I guess “best known role” is relative, depending on by whom. If you’re talking about kids these days, you may be right. But older viewers would better recognize him as the voice of Kitt on Knight Rider, as Mark Craig from his long run on St. Elsewhere, or as John Adams in the Broadway and film adaptations of 1776. My favorite musical of all time…no one else could play that role like William Daniels.
“Boy Meets World” was my childhood, yet I still most associate him with “Ben, this whole idea sounds pretty half-baked.”
I thought that they’d be living in New York. How could they be going to the same school? I guess they changed the location. I bet it’s just a cameo to visit them in their house. Sorry about my other comment. I pressed a few keys on accident.
