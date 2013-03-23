‘Girl Meets World’ casting update: William Daniels returning as Mr. Feeny

What would a “Boys Meets World” reunion be without Mr. Feeny?

Actor William Daniels was spotted on the set of the Disney Channel’s new sequel to the series, “Girl Meets World,” and it has been confirmed that he is reprising his best-known role for the show’s pilot, according to TV Line.

As for known, it’s unknown if Williams will just be making a cameo, or if Mr. Feeny will still be teaching at the school once attended by original “Boy” lead Cory (Ben Savage). The new show will find Cory and Topanga’s (Danielle Fishel) daughter Riley (Rowan Blanchard) enrolled at the same school. 

Meanwhile, TV Land also revealed that while former co-stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle visited the set, they won’t appear in the pilot episode.

Since “Boy” signed off in 2000, Daniels acts as president of the Screen Actors Guild from 1999 to 2001, and has appeared on such shows as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scrubs” and “Boston Legal.”

