‘Girl Meets World’ casts Cory and Topanga’s daughter

Disney Channel has officially sent the “Boy Meets World” spinoff “Girl Meets World” to pilot and the lead role has finally been cast.
According to EW.com, Rowan Blanchard has been cast as Riley Matthews, daughter to Ben Savage’s Cory and Danielle Fishel’s Topanga.
The “Spy Kids: All the Time in the World in 4D” and “The Back-Up Plan” star landed the key role after what is described as “a nationwide casting search.”
Production on the “Girl Meets World” pilot will begin next month and then Disney Channel will have to make a decision on sending it to series though, let’s get real, when did Disney Channel last get anywhere near this level of buzz for anything the network has done without the words “High School Musical” in its title?
What do you think? We know the picture’s weird, but does she look like she could be the fruit of Cory and Topanga’s loins?
Hopefully Disney doesn’t screw this show up like the others on air now. It has the potential to be great.
Yes, she favors both a lot.
Yes, she favors them both a lot.
She looks a lot like corey. I’m actually looking fwd to watching it. Im 28, but you’re never too old to enjoy your childhood memories!
I most Deffently agree 100%
I haven’t watched Disney Channel in years. I might have to watch this show though. And I think she’ll make a perfect Corpanga spawn.
Wow she looks like she can be their offspring lol
