‘Girl, You Better Walk’: Pop Stars Battle in Insane Walkoff

04.03.14 4 years ago

Thank you, Funny or Die, for realizing that all the best pop stars have one thing in common: their love of walking.

In “Girl, You Better Walk,” watch as Rita Ora and K-pop star HyunA challenge each other to a sole-crushing battle of walks. It's hard to say who wins. It's safe to say we all win.

And now, a quick rundown of pop music's greatest walkers.

#1. Kylie Minogue. She is the walkstress. 

#2. Madonna. Been walkin' fo' decades.

3. Ciara. Wow. This video is for professional walkers who can out-fierce heavy machinery.

