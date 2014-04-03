‘Girl, You Better Walk’: Pop Stars Battle in Insane Walkoff

Thank you, Funny or Die, for realizing that all the best pop stars have one thing in common: their love of walking.
In “Girl, You Better Walk,” watch as Rita Ora and K-pop star HyunA challenge each other to a sole-crushing battle of walks. It's hard to say who wins. It's safe to say we all win.
And now, a quick rundown of pop music's greatest walkers.
#1. Kylie Minogue. She is the walkstress.
#2. Madonna. Been walkin' fo' decades.
3. Ciara. Wow. This video is for professional walkers who can out-fierce heavy machinery.
