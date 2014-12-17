‘Girls’ casts Anthony Edwards and Ana Gasteyer as Shoshanna’s parents

“Girls” casts Anthony Edwards and Ana Gasteyer as Shoshanna”s parents
The “ER” alum and “SNL” veteran are the latest big-name stars to join Season 4 of the HBO series.

At least 2 sponsors pull out of VH1″s “Sorority Sisters” following backlash
Hallmark and Carmex announced they would pull their ads over a backlash from Twitter users over the black sorority reality show from the creator of “Love & Hip Hop.” Meanwhile, a petition denouncing the show has gathered more than 68,000 signatures. PLUS: Former sorority sister/”Community” alum Yvette Nicole Brown is “saddened by what I saw on this show.”

Sony scraps all TV advertising for “The Interview”
With the major movie chains opting not to show the film in the wake of terrorist threats, Sony has decided not to spend any more money to promote the film. PLUS: Jimmy Kimmel slams movie theaters pulling the film for “an un-American act of cowardice that validates terrorist actions and sets a terrifying precedent.”

HBO to stop issuing overnight ratings
HBO hopes to send a message by emphasizing the “Live Plus 7” day DVR ratings, starting next year.

“Revenge” adds Gina Torres
The “Suits” alum will play an aspiring socialite named Natalie Walsh.

Watch Ian McKellan try teach Cookie Monster how to resist cookies
“Me no have no idea what word ‘resist” means,” says Cookie Monster.

“Arrow” alum Manu Bennett to co-star in MTV”s “Shannara”
He”ll play a druid in the fantasy series adaptation of the Terry Brooks book series.

