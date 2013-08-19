Watch: ‘Girls’ Season 3 teaser is basically a montage of Lena Dunham’s Instagram

#Lena Dunham #HBO #Girls
08.19.13 5 years ago

The “Girls” are back – and they are wearing bikinis.

The first teaser for Season 3 of the buzzy HBO series has effectively zero to offer fans looking for plot specifics, with the 30-second clip consisting entirely of Instagrammy still photos taken during production. But hey, it’s got beachwear and Lena Dunham in a tire swing, so what more could you ask for really?

Check out the teaser below, then let us know whether you’ll be watching the new season of “Girls” by voting in the poll further down.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lena Dunham#HBO#Girls
TAGSADAM DRIVERALLISON WILLIAMSgirlsGirls Season 3Girls Season 3 teaserGirls Season 3 trailerHBOJemima Kirkelena dunhamzosia mamet

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP