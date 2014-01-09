‘Girls’ Season 3 to debut new songs by Beck, Miguel, Jenny Lewis and more

Lena Dunham”s HBO show “Girls” is known for its great music – who can forget Hannah Horvath snorting cocaine to the then-unknown “I Love It” by Icona Pop in season two – and its third season promises to be just as good. Kicking off this Sunday (Jan. 12), season three will reportedly feature brand new songs by Miguel, Beck, Jenny Lewis, Lily Allen and Christina Perri.

The show”s music supervisor Manish Raval told Radio.com that he worked closely with Dunham and the executive producers to incorporate new music into the scripts, sending them weekly mixtapes and reaching out to artists to secure songs. Raval said Miguel wrote a track exclusively for the show: “We are a huge fan of his and very early on in the process Lena said, ‘Can we just call him and see if he’ll do something?’ We did, he said yes. It was very easy, it was very simple.”

“Girls” will also debut a new song off Beck”s “Morning Phase” album, set for release sometime in February . “We were able to get our hands on a brand new Beck song, which he just finished for his new record and gave to us to put on the show before the release of his album,” Raval said.

Regarding Lewis” new track, which may be from the former Rilo Kiley frontwoman”s forthcoming solo record, Raval said it will appear during the end-credits of the second episode, after a poignant scene for the main characters: “The Jenny Lewis spot scores a very emotional moment that happens in the second episode where you know the cast is reunited with Jessa. I love the song, I love the moment, I love the last image of that moment. I think that”s my favorite spot of the season.”

As it did for seasons one and two, “Girls” will release its season three music on an official soundtrack.