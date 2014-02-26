‘Girls’ star Adam Driver in talks to be a major new villain for ‘Star Wars Episode VII’

Hollywood's going to make Adam Driver happen. It's not a question of “if,” but just a question of “when.”
Variety reports today that Driver is in talks to join “Star Wars: Episode VII,” and they suggest that his character will be a major villain in the film. Driver was one of the names in the mix to play Lex Luthor for “Man Of Steel 2,” which ran contrary to earlier reporting that he was being considered as Nightwing, and it looks like he's being viewed as a candidate for bad guy roles in a number of these big movies right now. I certainly think he has the right charisma to make a character like that interesting, but I hope that's not the only way Hollywood sees him. He's more interesting than that.
It's always interesting to see how Hollywood tries to figure out an actor once they've made that first big splash. Driver's been working consistently since 2010, and it feels like he has very quickly become a familiar face thanks to appearances in films like “J. Edgar,” “Frances Ha,” “Lincoln,” and last year's “Inside Llewyn Davis.” By far, the role he is best known for at the moment is Adam Sackler in Lena Dunham's “Girls.” He's been able to build a very complex and interesting character there, slowly peeling back layers to reveal that he's not at all what he first seemed to be when the series began.
There are several other films that he's already finished, like “The F Word,” “Tracks,” and “This Is Where I Leave You,” which I hear great things about already. Adam Driver, to be quite honest doesn't need “Star Wars.” He's doing just fine right now. But I think “Star Wars,” if it's really going to be something special, needs actors like Adam Driver, guys who bring something real to the table.
For any villain in the new “Star Wars” series to be considered as iconic as Darth Vader, it's going to take both great writing and a great performance. If Driver is an indication of the sort of cast that director JJ Abrams is considering for the film, then I'd say we're off to a very promising start. I hope that if he ends up playing this role, it doesn't affect his schedule in a way that forces him to drop out of Martin Scorsese's upcoming “Silence,” because that sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime experience with one of our greatest filmmakers. I love “Star Wars,” but if I were an actor, “Silence” would be one of those projects that would be impossible to miss.
This is the first new name we've heard for “Star Wars: Episode VII” as more than just rumor, and if Lucasfilm is ready to start announcing the cast, I hope they do it soon and in one big press release instead of trickling names out.
“Star Wars: Episode VII” is in theaters on December 18, 2015.
This will make it that both stars of SILENCE are in major franchises. That is if Andrew Garfield is still attached to SILENCE. I really hope he doesn’t drop out, who would pass up Scorcese?
hope so too! having driver and garfield in a Scorcese passion project?? almost too good to be true
Darth Dunham!
Funny how years later even just the bit parts from the classic trilogy can be so memorable. Recently the “Where are you taking this…thing?” Imperial officer from the original SW died. Even though you can see he’s been clearly dubbed with an American accent, the British actor still made an impression with his appearance and douchey attitude and you got the feeling that the Empire was full of guys like him.
So hes playing darth vader and is he wearing a mask and he looks a bit like a duck, and i dont no if ducks are real in star wars
“We’ll be sitting ducks!” is a line in Episode I.
“What’s a duck?” – Luke Skywalker, “Star Wars” novelization, 1976.
One of the biggest creative mis-steps from the prequel trilogy(next to the character of Anakin Skywalker who I still maintain should have been more a Han Solo-type rogue when we meet him) was the lack of a dynamic and interesting villain that spanned the trilogy. Visually, Darth Maul was certainly a step in the right direction but all knew how that turned out.
I was really unsure of what villian direction they were intending to go with the new trilogy. No matter how it would short-change the OT I assumed we’ll see the return of Darth Vader (perhaps in the second film?) but for now, they may not be going with that.
I thought Palpatine / Sidious did a really good job but he wasn’t exactly at the forefront of Ep 1 / 2, unless you knew what to look for (which was, to be fair, everyone watching).
The movie is just going to be pure meta.
I’m sorry, that’s cynical, but I can’t help but think that:
Everything Abrams has ever done with well known properties has been just meta.
Star Trek. Super 8. M.I. 3.
I’m sure people could argue against me, but, I really haven’t seen anything else from Abrams as a director than taking specifics of the known properties he’s adapting, comment on them and merely flip some things around.
“Luke was the student in the original, so now HE’S the teacher.”
“Obi-Wan dies in the first one, so LUKE will die in this one.”
Combine that with Abrams’ hand held, zoom-in/zoom-out shooting style, and weird camera angles and hyper editing, how wrong he got his “homage” to Speilberg with SUPER 8…
I’m really not looking forward to this.
“When I met you I was but the learner. Now, *I* am the master.”
I don’t disagree with your characterization of Abrams, but I think it’s a bit unfair to criticize the inevitable development of Luke becoming a Jedi Master when there is a already a precedent in the Original Trilogy.
I think it’s a credit to Lena Dunham that she established him as the token asshole boyfriend who’s only there to make us sympathise with the lead character more, and from there ended up writing him as the most (only?) likeable character in the show.
It’s like the anti-ORANGE OS THE NEW BLACK, which all-but canonises its female characters while it openly despises every one of its male characters.
thank you for fixing the article and removing the comments on the article that pointed out how wrong it was…you guys delete comments a lot
I was just thinking the same thing. He should have fixed the article and noted that he made a correction like a proper journalist.
dude Ryan, thank you for that man! I find they do that a lot, and while i understand removing bad comments, I find that kind of wrong and agreed with you there too. I respect this site a lot and Drew too and that error was pretty wrong and I merely wanted to just point it out, but it feels off that they just deleted my comments and then deleted the sentence. weird man