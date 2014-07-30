‘Girls’ star can fly in NBC’s ‘Peter Pan Live!’ title role

There has been a long history of girls playing the title role in “Peter Pan,” so perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that NBC's “Peter Pan Live!” has found its leading lady on HBO's “Girls.”

NBC announced on Wednesday (July 30) morning that Allison Williams will play Peter Pan in the network's second live musical, which will air on December 4.

Williams will appear opposite Christopher Walken, who was previously cast as the nefarious Captain Hook.

“Allison Williams is a major find,” blurb executive producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron. “She will reinvent the iconic role of Peter Pan with her wit, her warmth, her dynamic flying and her wonderful musical abilities. The score will be sung beautifully and introduced to a whole new generation of families.”

Adds NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt, “We couldn”t be happier that Allison Williams is our Peter Pan. She”s a lovely rising star on the award-winning show ‘Girls” — where she occasionally shows off her incredible vocal talent — and we think she will bring the perfect blend of ‘boyish” vulnerability and bravado to save the day against Christopher Walken”s powerful Captain Hook.”

Um, spoilers?

NBC's “Peter Pan Live!” will be taken from the original 1954 Broadway production, which featured a score by Mark “Moose” Charlap & Carolyn Lee, with additional songs by Jule Styne & Betty Comden and Adolph Green.

Peter, most famously played by Mary Martin, Sandy Duncan and Cathy Rigby, sings iconic songs including “I've Gotta Crow,” “Never Never Land,” “I Won't Grow Up” and “Wendy.”

Before you knew Williams as Marnie on “Girls,” the Yale grad and daughter of NBC News anchor Brian Williams went viral singing this version of “Nature Boy” set to the “Mad Men” theme.

“I have wanted to play Peter Pan since I was about three years old, so this is a dream come true,” states Williams. “It”s such an honor to be a part of this adventure, and I”m very excited to get to work with this extraordinarily talented team. And besides, what could go wrong in a live televised production with simultaneous flying, sword fighting and singing?”

NBC announced Walken's casting at the TCA press tour earlier this month, with Greenblatt teasing that he had had conversations with Kristen Bell about playing Peter Pan, but she had been unable to make the lengthy commitment to the ambitious production.

Stay tuned for casting on Wendy and Tiger Lily, among other key roles. And yes, it's totally acceptable to now be rooting for Zosia Mamet as Tiger Lily, Lena Dunham as Wendy and, in an abrupt bit of recasting, for Adam Driver to take over as Captain Hook.

Interested? Intrigued? Outraged?