Give Michael Keaton the Oscar

The conversation around “Birdman” has shifted a little bit since early raves out of the Venice and Telluride film festivals. Maybe as expected, a number of writers are taking umbrage with a certain critic depiction in the film. Some reviews go so far as to read like performance art based on that depiction. Nevertheless, there was always going to be a bend in that road, and I'm fine with that. But I want to talk about something else. I want to talk about how Michael Keaton deserves the Oscar for Best Actor walking away.
No, I haven't seen performances from guys like David Oyelowo, Oscar Isaac, Bradley Cooper and Jack O'Connell, which lurk on the season's horizon. So the statement is what it is, one made without all the requisite info. But if you're asking me, I'm telling you: no one is likely to own a role or the screen with more authority this year.
I've been sort of mortified to watch the narrative around the film bog down so heavily in the meta angle of Keaton playing an actor who owes his fame to a former role as a superhero. It was there in the lead-up to the film's festival premieres and it's there now, because it's an easy, and admittedly interesting, way into talking about the project. As Norton put it to me in an interview, “There's an understandable and maybe necessary kind of reductivism that comes into the way the media covers something like this.” But at some point you have to let that go and see this performance for what it really is: an absolute showcase and reminder of the range Keaton is capable of exhibiting, all in one place, all in one role.
Thankfully, the idea is starting to swing around. Scott Foundas' profile of Keaton at Variety digs in on that point, and this quote from Ron Howard (who directed Keaton in “Night Shift,” “Gung Ho” and “The Paper”) could not say it any better: “Whatever tone he”s operating in, whatever genre, there”s a kind of emotional logic at play, which is why it”s been so easy for him to shift over into tragedy or seriocomic roles. Whatever gear you need, it always comes from a place of character, and it”s never exactly what you”d expect.”
Andrea Riseborough put it to me a different way when we spoke recently. “The man has a big pendulum swing,” she said. “He has a big palette to draw from and he has so many unusual and interesting responses. To me, the way that Michael responds is just very human. Humans are inconsistent. We are erratic. We have unusual responses and inappropriate responses to things. I always admired him for just being unafraid of showing that. And I think that's what makes his comedy so funny and so brilliant. Because we all identify with him. We all identify with a crisis.”
And in “Birdman,” he's not just putting that range out there in a single film, but sometimes in single scenes. The emotional spectrum of this character, Riggan Thompson – who all actors will identify with at the end of the day, whether they'll admit it or not – is like a fireworks display. But it's never graceless or baroque. It comes from such an internal place, like a fed furnace of insecurity and creative desperation. There surely won't be a portrait more representative of the artist's plight this year. And that plight is captured with brilliant strokes of humanism and even expressionism by Keaton and director Alejandro González Iñárritu.
Add to that the physical demands of the performance, so dependent on blocking for the elaborate camera moves, to say nothing of maintaining that tightrope walk for extended 10-minute takes and never, not for an instant, faltering – you have a performance that is simply unlike anything else in the race.
Keaton is a craftsman at the top of his game working with every tool he's quietly assembled throughout a career that didn't get swept up in its own hype. “I figured early on – maybe I was lucky or it”s just the way I”m built – that this is a fear-based industry, and you”re pretty fucked if you buy into it,” Keaton told Foundas. That's the kind of performer I want to see on the Dolby stage clutching an Oscar.
People are quick to call “Birdman” a comeback for Keaton, and in some ways, yeah, it is. But it's not as if he was banished from the kingdom and welcomed back like Mickey Rourke. And it's not like he got lost in dubious commercial comedies for a decade like Matthew McConaughey. He's been working, where and when he saw fit. Mostly he's just been kicking back in Santa Barbara and Montana, content away from the fray. And now he's gifted us with a career-best performance that, again, serves as a reminder: we're lucky to have Michael Keaton.
So let's give this man an Oscar.
“Birdman” is now playing in limited release.
I wasn’t as fond of the film as most but Keaton was great as was the entire ensemble really (notably Norton and Watts). If there is a sure fire lock this year so far it’s Best Picture at SAG for this one.
Stop it. You’re building the hype. Can’t wait to see it in 2 weeks. Keaton having an oscar….that sits well with me. There’s no clear front runner really in this category. Maybe Cumberbatch? Be funny to go from one of the greatest(Day-Lewis) to comeback McConaughey(who would have guessed 7 years ago that he would have an oscar) to Michael freakin Keaton having an oscar. Sounds cool to me.
Nice write-up but Cumberbatch is so winning this. He’s been giving all the right human/gay rights interviews, he’ll make a moving speech or two or three (that’ll make AMPAS feel so progressive and awesome), his performance is making grown men cry. His BAFTA win is almost guaranteed, I expect Globe Drama too (Keaton will go Comedy, no?) . Harvey’s strategy is that win would right the wrong made to Alan Turing. And if AMPAS (fingers crossed) decides that they already awarded too many movies like TIG and want to award more interesting one, giving Best Actor to Cumberbatch is a fitting recognition for the movie whose director barely got notices but actors are praised.
Hey, I’m all for Keaton win (and Northon too), but stars have lined up for Cumber. Sometimes a winner’s obvious from the start, we just don’t want to believe it.
Reminds me of Rourke/Penn where comeback narrative was trumped by importance of the role. of course, Keaton is well-liked unlike Rourke but Cumber’s role carries similar weight to Penn’s. And they are drumming up injustice done to Turing at every turn.
I’ve seen The Imitation Game, and Cumberbatch was very good in it… but there was nothing about his performance that we haven’t seen before or that was career-redefining. I wouldn’t be upset if he won; but I honestly don’t see any reason for him to win. Miles Teller in Whiplash gives a performance about 30x more worthy of an Oscar than Cumberbatch.
If you’re asking me who will win, yeah, it’s probably Cumberbatch. I’m telling you who SHOULD win.
Kris, what makes you think Cumberbatch is the frontrunner? No one seems to regard it as a breakout performance. I figured Keaton and Redmayne were the ones with the ‘career best’ factor on their sides. (Carell too i guess, except his doesn’t seem like that easy a performance to embrace)
It’s going to appeal to the broadest base. A performance doesn’t have to be a “breakout” to win an Oscar. And “The Imitation Game” is significant threat to win Best Picture, too.
I got the SHOULD part. I’m just lamenting the fact that should and will usually don’t match. That said, better CumberWin in Actor than TIG win in Picture and Director.
You really don’t like movies with any social or historical significance, do you?
THe idea that Cumberbatch winning an acting prize will “make up” for Alan Turing’ s suffering is stunningly offensive.
I suppose Abraham Lincoln’s soul didn’t find peace in the afterlife until Daniel Day Lewis won his third Oscar?
THe idea that Cumberbatch winning an acting prize will “make up” for Alan Turing’ s suffering is stunningly offensive.
I suppose Abraham Lincoln’s soul didn’t find peace in the afterlife until Daniel Day Lewis won his third Oscar?
@Prettok, yes it’s stunningly offensive as is any political win. Which is why it is right up AMPAS alley. IMO, movie win is just as offensive and more damaging (hello, another uninspired win).
Chris138, only the ones whose political significance (as overplayed in their campaigns) trumps artistic merit. TIG, 12YS (should have won: Her or Gravity), THL (should have won: Inglorious Bastards).
In my humble opinion/prediction, it’s Redmayne’s to lose. Birdman might feature the better performance, but no film this year tugs at the heart strings as hard as Theory of Everything. Redmayne’s is certainly the easier performance to appreciate.
I agree that Redmayne’s performance does appeal to the heart strings.
But then I found Pride one of the most stirring films of the year and no one’s talking about it for any awards.
Seeing this Saturday night, and am very excited for it. But the one performance I’ve seen this year that so far for me deserves the Oscar this year is Miles Teller in Whiplash. But I’m curious if he’ll even get a nomination. When you’ve got guys like Keaton, Carell, Gyllenhaal, etc., in the mix who’ve already been around the awards circuit a few times or are much more in the public consciousness, I’m wondering if Teller will be completely overlooked. And whether or not I come away from Birdman thinking that Keaton outdoes Teller, it still seems like Teller should be a lock for a nom if not a win. Yet I can very much see him being totally left out. He’s done some great work in the past– and he’s not a total unknown, but he just doesn’t have a certain kind of career recognition yet. Thoughts?
Teller is amazing and in a year that seemingly has room for one more actor in the lead actor category, I’d wager he deserves it as much as the next guy. At worst, we’ll be hearing plenty from him throughout his career.
My guess is that Teller falls into the his-nomination-is-coming category. Though I’ve yet to see Whiplash, I agree that he is a phenomenal talent. When I first saw him in Rabbit Hole, I wondered where they’d found him. In the scene on the park bench, he and Kidman – well, words fail. Perhaps she helped him rise to that spectacular level, but I can’t help but think that Teller helped her do her best work since Rabbit Hole.
I think he probably falls into the his-nomination-is-coming category as well, though if you haven’t seen it, his work in Whiplash is on a whole other level from his previous work and easily a career best, and I’d argue is better than most of the names being bandied about for nominations, at least of the films I’ve seen (and I did see a bunch of stuff that hasn’t been released yet at TIFF). On the other hand, you occasionally get nominations for someone like a Quvenzhané Wallis, and Teller certainly has more work behind him than a first-time unknown, and very solid work at that.
FranklynStreet, it only recently opened here in Chicago, and time is at a premium. As the daughter for a jazz writer, and someone who’s done some jazz singing herself, I can’t wait to see it. Jazz musician friends in NYC said it’s worth seeing in the theater, just for the soundtrack.
Zoe,
I think it’s more likely J.K. Simmons will get a supporting nod; he’s also extremely good in it. The movie as a whole just races. It’s about 90 minutes, but feels like 20-30. Definitely worth catching when you can.
Just from a purely selfish point of view, I totally agree with this editorial, if only because Keaton would give a kick ass acceptance speech.
Kris what did you think of Phoenix in Inherent Vice?
I’d be thrilled if Keaton won, but I’m definitely getting a vibe reminiscent of Sean Penn beating both Bill Murray and Mickey Rourke those years….the serious thespian beating the cool outsiders.
Harvey + the Turing legacy could easily push Cumberbatch to the win, but Redmayne has the physical aspect to the performance (don’t want to say gimmick) that has caused so many winners to steamroll. Jury may still be out on Carell, who seems to have some of the same strengths and weaknesses that Keaton has. I would love it if Miles Teller broke in, and that film is only going to keep rising.
But go Keaton. That was a fantastic Letterman appearance the other night, so he should have no problem working the rooms this year. This will be an exciting race.
I’m excited to see Birdman, but actually Timothy Spall gives my favorite performance of the decade so far in Mr. Turner. I’m not confident in his Oscar chances (though I’m pretty comfortable in predicting a nomination — he’s probably worked with every BAFTA voter who also holds an Oscar ballot), but I’d be surprised to see him toppled for me. I just love how there was this inner animalistic beast in him throughout that he keeps thoroughly repressed, until the moments you can feel his agonizing pain as certain moments force emotions out of him at his most vulnerable moments. The whole thing is such a complete inhabitation of that character, but those moments in particular knocked me sideways.
I could only hope that Academy voters have the wisdom to see his achievement as worthy enough, but I won’t hold my breath.
Noooo :) Team Redmayne here, eventually Cumberbatch a 2nd option; nothing more than an opinion, but even a nomination seems too big for his resume pre-Birdman, quite weird to consider saying one day “AA Winner MK”… he would have only two oscars less than Daniel DL!!!! Who next Steven Seagal? Noooo :)
I cannot wait to see this film and performance. Right now I’m all about Teller in WHIPLASH, but I have also yet to see the British Invasion Trio or the Foxcatcher Tag Team.
I saw Foxcatcher last weekend and I think Mark Ruffalo is the one who deserves a nomination the most from that film.
Kris I endorse your crusade without having seen Birdman. Michael Keaton is the only big screen Batman that matters.
Oh, I hope this wish comes true! If McConaughey was “due” last year, then Keaton’s name should already be engraved.
Kris, you eloquently put everything I love about this, even since Mr. Mom. Though I know I’ll get a lot of flame from the Nolan lovers, but Batman Returns remains my favorite. Sure, Keaton was a controlled superhero but, more importantly, he was a deeply vulnerable man. The unmasking scene in Penguin’s phase remains one of my all-time faves.
Speaking of which, what director is going to give Michelle Pfeiffer her great “comeback” role? Speaking of due…
Michael Keaton receives an Oscar before Ralph Fiennes???? :) Ralph and yes, Michelle, are the most “Due” in my list, considering Julianne Moore has a real chance this year
MM was not due to win. Of last year’s nominees, that could be said of Dern, DiCaprio and Bale (despite his BSA win), but not McConaughey, who might have been due for a nomination, given his recent output.
I hope McConaughey is a one and done nominee and winner.
All you gents warm my heart! Though I feel in a distinct minority, I thought McConaughey was the least of last year’s nominees, and could think of more than few more worthy who were not nominated (Redford, Isaac, Phoenix, Hanks, Mikkelson).
Pedro, as for Julianne, you’ll get no argument here!
Lastly, one of my favorite Keaton performances was in HBO’s Live From Baghdad. Too often overlooked, the entire cast is terrific, with Helena Bonham Carter also giving one of her best.
LOL anyone thinking that McCon was worse than absolutely comatose “something stinks under my nose” Chiwetel Ejiofor, whose character didn’t lose flab despite hardship that should have resulted in some level of weight loss. Thank goodness McCon pushed him out of the running for the win. Redford/Isaac/Hanks/Phoenix should have taken Ejiofor’s place. Hell, whole 12YS cast was beyond overrated. Fassbender was at his worst ever, overacting like a Real Housewife of Atlanta. The less said about Lupita’s amateurish “I punctuate every word with hands waving to show my overblown emotions” acting the better. Screw that cast.
Interesting, Fishnets, how you are the first person to bring 12 Years (which has no place in this discussion) or Ejiofor’s nomination into this. That’s a lotta residual hate. No one thus far has even implied that Ejiofor deserved the Oscar over MM.
But now that you mention it…
“But now that you mentioned it…”
the right answer is DiCaprio. he should have won. :)
Apologies for bring the “Batman” angle back into the discussion but if Bale, Clooney and Affleck all have Oscars, why not Keaton?
Poor Val Kilmer…
I can absolutely envision a scenario in which the four acting winners share a “nostalgia-cool” factor: Michael Keaton for Actor, Julianne Moore for Actress, J.K. Simmons for Supporting Actor, and Patricia Arquette for Supporting Actress. The screen talent of each of them — all of whom, as an added perk, would be first-time Oscar winners — was evident at least 20 years ago, and they’re still kicking ass. (I will always cherish Simmons, with a murderous look, addressing Kevin Spacey’s kid in “The Ref” as “Demon Seed.”)
It would also be the first time in a bit that all acting winners were American no?
I haven’t seen half as much as most have, so I can’t opine (my current choice for Actor would be Fiennes), but seeing either Keaton or Steve Carell win an Oscar would make me so so happy.
Andre, 1995, 96, and 98 each had only Americans as acting winners. I would assume the further back you go , it will be the norm rather than the exception.
I can’t wait for this movie, and I’m all for anything that gives Michael Keaton some much deserved awards recognition. Everything I have seen and read about this movie so far has been great, so here’s hoping that the movie is as good as promised.
Also, with all of this Michael Keaton talk as of late, everyone should go check out his directorial debut The Merry Gentleman from a few years back. It’s an impressive and underrated piece of work for Keaton as both director and actor. Last I checked it’s available to rent on Netflix, so it’s well worth seeking out.
I didn’t get the point of that Dissolve review. “I don’t like this filmmaker and have disliked all his other acclaimed films. But anyway, here’s my objective review of his latest acclaimed film: It stinks!” Why have that guy be the one to review that film? Maybe the idea was that Birdman’s getting solid reviews elsewhere so they’ll get some extra views on the site if they run a contrarian piece.
Though I really liked Birdman I totally understood Scott Tobias’s review on The Dissolve. I loved the over-the-top quality of Birdman but I can see someone being turned off by the intense acting, which is a trait shared by some of the other films by the same director.
i’m always happy when oscars go to actors playing original creations, as opposed to a performance in a biopic or historical figure. to me its the more creative expression.
I’m a huge Michael Keaton fan, and if it were up to me, this would be his third or fourth nomination. I’m holding out hope that he wins, because it’s so rare for an actor to get a role this suited to him and knock it out of the park like this. As far as whether or not he actually will win, I think he’ll get a fair share of critic awards (I could even see him winning all of the big 3: NY, LA, and NSOFC), but the industry will probably go for someone else (namely Cumberbatch or Redmayne). But maybe I’m just saying that so I don’t get my hopes too high, because as of right now, I do think he stands at least a chance.
Kristopher Tapley is being dishonest.
I don’t care if you advocate for a performance or film. Even if it’s weird as hell your doing it before several contenders have even been seen yet.
But what Tapley doesn’t tell you is he was shilling for Keaton BEFORE EVEN SEEING Birdman. On twitter he was tweeting about watching past Keaton films leading up to seeing Birdman and kept hinting that he’d win the Oscar for it.
Tapley had a pro Keaton agenda even before seeing it. Not exactly a fair mind in this race.
If Keaton ends up winning it so be it. But I see no reason that he NEEDS to win it just yet. Especially seeing there are several strong performances worthy. And I certainly wouldn’t trust anything Mr. Tapley says about this race.
Articles like this represent the very worst in Oscar coverage. I find it unnerving that bloggers who from where I sit are rather close minded and have built in agendas try to shapes the races so soon.
I actually never did any of that. Never watched Michael Keaton films leading up to seeing it. Never Tweeted about as much. Though I am planning on going back and watching stuff like “Night Shift” and “Mr. Mom” soon, with the film in release.
So there’s that.
As for advocacy, I have an opinion. I let it be known in my little space of the Internet. I hardly shill on any sort of consistent basis, but when I have a favorite, particularly an underdog like this, I tend to make that opinion known.
Weird comment. Has that whiff of a competing campaign. Or at the very least an uninformed sideline sniper (since, you know, you launched into the thing with an outright lie).
Anyway, enjoy the race. Try not to take it too seriously!
I don’t exactly know what a “fair mind” is when it comes to artistic advocacy. We all have certain actors and filmmakers for whom we have pre-existing affection, and yes, that makes us particularly inclined to anticipate their work, and to root for them when they excel. (It also doubles our disappointment when we see them fall short.) Does Kris really have a “pro-Keaton agenda”, or is he simply a Keaton fan? The only film writers I’m liable to distrust are those who claim *not* to have any personal favourites.
By the way, I’m going to copy and paste the second graph of this piece here. Because I’m pretty sure it’s the complete opposite of “dishonesty”:
No, I haven’t seen performances from guys like David Oyelowo, Oscar Isaac, Bradley Cooper and Jack O’Connell, which lurk on the season’s horizon. So the statement is what it is, one made without all the requisite info. But if you’re asking me, I’m telling you: no one is likely to own a role or the screen with more authority this year.
“Not exactly a fair mind in this race”
You are new to this aren’t you? While Kris will advocate for his favorites here and there, it is always clearly marked with a will/should win. More importantly, Kris is arguably the most objective and unbiased writer there is in this silly prediction game, and to imply otherwise suggests that you either have no idea what you are talking about and are a failed troll, or as Kris has pointed out, are coming from a competing campaign.
I think Eddie Redmayne could win just as easily as Keaton or Cumberbatch. I suppose Keaton could win the Oscar and one of the Brits the BAFTA.
But what does Pensacola scott cagle have to say about this? Diamond Jim, aka Scooter…………damn it Jim, post here with your thoughts!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Interesting–Cumberbatch doesn’t even seem mentioned anymore. Eddie Redmayne? Bradley Cooper? They seem the obvious alternatives to Michael Keaton. But I really hope it’s Keaton–essentially a lifetime achievement award, in addition to this specific performance.