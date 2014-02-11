GKIDS eye another Oscar nod with Irish animated feature ‘Song of the Sea’

They may never win the award itself, but independent animation distributors GKIDS have really settled into their role as the regular giant-slayers of the Best Animated Feature Oscar race: many pundits fail to give them due consideration when handicapping the category at nominations stage, yet their foreign titles have now repeatedly shown up at the expense of a studio heavyweight. They may have missed with a few shots on goal last year, but came back fighting this year, snaring a nod for French critics’ pet “Ernest and Celestine” as Pixar’s “Monsters University” failed to make the grade.
The film that effectively made GKIDS’ name, of course, was “The Secret of Kells,” a traditional Irish tale with a distinctive stained-glass aesthetic that stunned pretty much everyone by securing an Animated Feature nod in the 2009 race eventually won by Pixar’s “Up.” It was only the second feature the New York-based outfit had even distributed.
So it figures that GKIDS would remain loyal to “Kells” director Tomm Moore: it was announced today that they’ve struck a distribution deal for Moore’s follow-up effort “Song of the Sea,” a modern Irish fairytale with a similar 2D aesthetic, boasting the voices of Brendan Gleeson (also featured in “Kells”), Fionnuala Flanagan and musician Lisa Hannigan, among others.
Inspired by Irish “selkie” folklore (previously touched upon, if memory serves, by John Sayles in “The Secret of Roan Inish,” the film tells the story of a young boy and his little sister — the last living selkie, or seal-child — “who embark on a fantastic journey across a fading world of ancient legend and magic in an attempt to return to their home by the sea.”
Moore describes himself as “delighted” to be working with GKIDS again, while company chief Eric Beckmann describes the film as “something truly incredible.” From the few early images lurking online, it looks predictably gorgeous. No release date has been set, though I’m guessing it won’t surface for a while yet. GKIDS will surely be looking to score more underdog awards attention with this: discount it at your peril, folks.
I’d suggest that there can be no truly surprising inclusion in the animated feature category, given the microscopic number of films that qualify in the first place. I remember predicting Kells just because I was glad to see an Irish film about the Book of Kells on the shortlist.
Love Roan Inish by the way, and would encourage anyone to check that one out too.
“The Secret of Kells” was wonderful to watch even though I wasn’t able to see it on a theater screen. The film was flat out beautiful.
I’m looking forward now to this one very much.
The problem with this cathegory is that Academy members don’t need to watch all films in order to pick the winner so they tend to pick the big studio that made money at the box office or at least a film that is popular. I don’t see the Academy embracing a film like “Song of the Sea”. This year “The wind rises” could be better than “Frozen” but the critics went for the easy road and so the HFPA, the BAFTA and finally the Academy.
Regarding next year slate of nominees, with the cathegory meeting the expectations of 16 films submitted I see for clear candidates:
– “Song of the Sea”. Animators LOVE creativity in hand drawing animation: “Chico & Rita”, “A cat in Paris”, “The secret of Kells”, “Ernest & Celestine”, “Persepolis”, “The triplets of Belleville”, “The Illusionist”. All foreign entries.
– “The Boxtrolls”. They simply ADORE stop motion. They know it’s the hardest of all animation techniques and Laika had successfully entered their two films (“Coraline”, “Paranorman”) at the Oscar race. Other stop motion contenders: “Pirates”, Tim Burton’s “The corpse bride” and “Frankenweenie”, Oscar Winner “Wallace & Gromit”, “Fantastic Mr. Fox”
– “How to train yor dragon 2”. Dreamworks is doing pretty well with great movies all around (except Turbo). What I see from the trailer is a departure from the first entry and such and interesting storyline. the protagonist has grown and he will make a journey to discover his own roots. It seems fair to me. I always thought the idea of Monsters University is not going to work well (and it ended up being a pretty bad premise). But not this time! I hope..
– “Big Hero 6”, the clear frontrunner. We know nothing about this movie and we have to not trust Disney. They sold Frozen as a gag comedy and it ended up being a musical… But I guess if you’re Disney and you’re good a nomination is secure.
So for me there’s just one final spot for The Lego Movie, Rio 2, Mr. Peabody & Sherman (mixed reviews make me think in such a competitive year this is out of the race) and Dreamwork’s Home. Right now, it’s the Lego Movie because of critics and because they LOVE new animation techniques like this one with CG recreating stop motion.
Settle down. There are plenty of critics who thought FROZEN was a lot better than THE WIND RISES. Just because it’s bigger, doesn’t mean it isn’t necessarily the better picture.