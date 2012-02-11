GKIDS makes a statement this season with two animated feature nominees

Somewhat lost or at the very least under-considered this year when it comes to the Best Animated Feature Film category is the success of indie distributor GKIDS in the field.
As usual, the Oscar is expected to go to the most popular film of the bunch, the film that reached the most eyeballs from a powerhouse studio: Gore Verbinski’s “Rango.” And a very deserved win it will be. But after getting “The Secret of Kells” in back in 2009 and sitting pretty with not just one but two nominations this year, I’d say GKIDS has become a premier destination for alternative contenders in the medium.
“A Cat in Paris” and “Chico & Rita” are gorgeously rendered stories, the latter particularly engaging with its combination of animation and Cuban music. It’s a passionate, adult-oriented ode to a time and place.
But I always wondered what took it so long to find a home. Studios showed some interest back in 2010 (when the film played the festival circuit), but it just kind of floated around, waiting for a buyer for a while. It wasn’t even picked up until September of last year, a full 12 months after it first bubbled up at the Telluride Film Festival.
Well, it turns out the company was interested way back then, but it was a process of pulling teeth to bring it into the stable. According to GKIDS president Eric Beckman, who Jeffrey Wells spoke to recently, the company “chased the damn thing for a year, talking mainly to Cinetic, holder of US rights, and getting nowhere. We finally just called producers of the film directly and we had a deal signed in two weeks.”
Beckman alludes to parallels with this year’s Best Picture frontrunner, “The Artist,” which I hadn’t really considered. Mainly of note is a chunk of “Chico & Rita” dedicated to film history that stands out for cinephiles, surely (and was one of the main reasons I thought it would appeal to Oscar voters when it eventually did see a release).
Director Fernando Trueba, by the way, is no stranger to the Oscar game. He won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1993 for “Belle Epoch.” It’s just a shame that it took so long to get this one percolating in the season, because I think more time might have allowed for serious consideration of Bebo Valdés’s original music compositions to get some traction.
In any case, hats off to GKIDS for being formidable in a field with the big boys of animation. If you weren’t paying attention to them and their Oscar season offerings before, you certainly should from now on.
Here is David Poland’s recent sit-down with Trueba:
Question, is Chico and Rita rotoscoped? I’m askin gbecause it looks like it might be.
Yes, though I think it’s a top tier job.
Oh, no doubt and the movie looks good. It’s just interesting that this fact didn’t come up at all given how much talk there was about mo-caping this year.
True. Honestly? I totally forgot about it, it was just so nicely stylized in a way that made me overlook it.
I am very surprised it is roto-scoped! I thought animators hated roto-scoping as much as mo-capping. Roto-scoping is to traditional animation what mo-cap is to CG animation, it takes the control out of the animator’s hand and places it in the performer’s hand.
I agree with Red_wine that that’s an odd double standard. But I guess the animation over the rotoscope is so obviously stylized, but I felt exactly the same way about “Tintin”
Yeah it’s odd. Even more so that Linklater’s films were ignored.
Kris, hopefully you can ask someone about that.
Yes, this is extremely weird and completely unfair. If there’s no “Tintin,” there should be no “Chico.”
I saw it two days ago in Blu-Ray and loved it.. The design is amazing, as the music. In the closing credits they mention a “reference cast”, but I don’t think it’s rotoscoped… probably they used the live footage as reference for the animation, specially in the dancing scenes.
There were quite a few interesting trivia tidbits from this year’s Best Animated Feature field.
Thanks to GKIDS (are they becoming the Miramax of animated movies? Are we seeing the dawn of animated Oscar bait?), this is the first year with two originally foreign language films in the race. Seriously, I think this might be the first time in ANY category that two originally foreign language films were nominated (not counting Foreign Language Film, natch).
Every movie this year was from one of two distributors; GKIDS or Paramount.
DreamWorks became the first animation studio to have two movies competing for the award in the same year TWICE (last time was the 2004 Oscars when Shark Tale and Shrek 2 lost to The Incredibles); the only other studio to do so was Disney’s home animation studio in 2002 with Lilo & Stitch and Treasure Planet losing to Spirited Away.
Cars 2 becoming the first Pixar film to not be nominated since the inception of the category and DreamWorks double dipping means that DreamWorks has either tied Pixar for the most nominees, or pulled ahead, depending whether or not you count Wallace & Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit as really a DreamWorks movie.
“Seriously, I think this might be the first time in ANY category that two originally foreign language films were nominated”
2 foreign language films have been nominated in a single category many times, mostly writing.
The ground breaking year would actually be 1961 when 3 of the Original Screenplay Nominees were Foreign Language – Ballad Of A Soldier (Russian), General della Rovere (Italian) and La Dolce Vita (Italian), but the eventual winner was the American – Splendor in The Grass.
As if we needed proof that the Academy was for more adventurous in the 60’s and 70’s. The general categories used to be littered with foreign films, some even won and you had nominations like a Best Director Nomination like Woman In The Dunes which would surely not happen even in today’s times.
Also, it should be noted that (theoreticall) the extending of the Best Picture race to ten nominees was to both give smaller, artier pictures a little extra exposure, and, a bit paradoxically, bigger, more crowdpleasing blockbusters a shot at nomination to hopefully bring in a larger audience.
Meanwhile, the Best Animated Feature has consistently been able to do this even in years of three nominees, and that’s why I love the category.
Chico & Rita’s story was predictable but I absolutely love the animation and the music!
With The Secret World of Arrietty coming out in US theaters on Feb. 17, I wonder why Disney didn’t give this one a one-week Oscar qualifying run last year? I think it would easily be nominated here
One of the benefits of this year being such a dud for Hollywood animation was that “Chico & Rita” and “A Cat in Paris” were able to get a look in. People would rather complain than see the light.
The Secret of Kells was actually nominated in 2010.