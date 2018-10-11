The New ‘Glass’ Trailer Releases James McAvoy’s The Beast Upon Sam Jackson And Bruce Willis

News Editor
10.11.18 4 Comments

An M. Night Shyamalan universe is truly upon us with this new Glass trailer, a followup to San Diego Comic-Con’s introduction of the Unbreakable and Split sequel that would tie together multiple twisty threads. Samuel L. Jackson’s Elijah Price (Mr. Glass) and Bruce Willis’ heroic David Dunn are both back with James McAvoy’s Kevin Wendell Crumb (and several other identities that lurk within) on board. The film’s synopsis promised that Dunn would pursue a specific Crumb identity, The Beast, a superhuman figure, while Price pulls strings and harbors secrets that will impact both Dunn and Crumb, in due time.

If the trailer sounds like most Marvel trailers that you’ve seen over the past few years, that might very well be intentional as Universal Pictures seeks to push this connected superhero universe after Split‘s success reignited interest in all some things Shyamalan. Mostly, however, this trailer gives McAvoy’s The Beast a chance to wreak havoc and shine (buck naked at times) outside the institution where the three main players — “individuals who believe they are superheroes” — are treated by Sarah Paulson’s psychiatrist character.

This particular moment carries no subtlety at all.

This newest trailer follows shortly after the UK trailer that revealed an easter egg of sorts, in that Dunn’s superhero name turns out to be The Overseer. You can catch that trailer below.

The film also stars Anya Taylor-Joy (as Casey Cooke, the sole captive to survive The Beast), Sarah Paulson, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard.

Glass will arrive in theaters on January 18, 2019.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Samuel L. Jackson
TAGSBruce WillisGLASSJAMES MCAVOYM NIGHT SHYAMALANSamuel L. Jackson

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 1 week ago 26 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP