An M. Night Shyamalan universe is truly upon us with this new Glass trailer, a followup to San Diego Comic-Con’s introduction of the Unbreakable and Split sequel that would tie together multiple twisty threads. Samuel L. Jackson’s Elijah Price (Mr. Glass) and Bruce Willis’ heroic David Dunn are both back with James McAvoy’s Kevin Wendell Crumb (and several other identities that lurk within) on board. The film’s synopsis promised that Dunn would pursue a specific Crumb identity, The Beast, a superhuman figure, while Price pulls strings and harbors secrets that will impact both Dunn and Crumb, in due time.

If the trailer sounds like most Marvel trailers that you’ve seen over the past few years, that might very well be intentional as Universal Pictures seeks to push this connected superhero universe after Split‘s success reignited interest in all some things Shyamalan. Mostly, however, this trailer gives McAvoy’s The Beast a chance to wreak havoc and shine (buck naked at times) outside the institution where the three main players — “individuals who believe they are superheroes” — are treated by Sarah Paulson’s psychiatrist character.

This particular moment carries no subtlety at all.

This newest trailer follows shortly after the UK trailer that revealed an easter egg of sorts, in that Dunn’s superhero name turns out to be The Overseer. You can catch that trailer below.

The film also stars Anya Taylor-Joy (as Casey Cooke, the sole captive to survive The Beast), Sarah Paulson, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard.

Glass will arrive in theaters on January 18, 2019.