‘Glee’ actor cast as The Flash for The CW’s ‘Arrow’ and potential spinoff

(CBR)

The latest small-screen incarnation of DC Comics’ hero The Flash and his alter ego Barry Allen has been cast, with “Glee” and “90210” alum Grant Gustin landing the role. Warner Bros.’ official character description released Friday reads, “BARRY ALLEN is a Central City assistant police forensic investigator who arrives in Starling to look into a series of unexplained robberies that may have a connection to a tragedy in his past. A comic book fan boy, Barry is obsessed with the Arrow unaware that working with Oliver and Felicity to solve the crime has brought him right into the dangerous world of the vigilante.”

The character will debut in a three-episode arc of “Arrow” before potentially starring in his own spinoff series, as previously disclosed by “Arrow” co-creator Andrew Kreisberg and DC Entertainment chief creative officer Geoff Johns. Gustin will appear in the eighth, 10th and 20th episodes of “Arrow’s” upcoming second season. Gustin’s third “Arrow” appearance has been said to function as a backdoor pilot for a “Flash” solo series.

All three episodes will be written by Kreisberg, Johns and “Arrow” co-creator Greg Berlanti. 23-year-old Gustin has a background in musical theater, and played Baby John in a touring production of “West Side Story” from 2010 to 2011.

On the third season of “Glee,” he played Sebastian Smythe, part of The Dalton Academy Warblers. “I”m unbelievably excited. I”ve been a lifelong fan of DC Comics, so I can”t be more honored and can”t wait to get started,” Gustin told The Hollywood Reporter.

The second season of “Arrow” starts Oct. 9 on The CW.