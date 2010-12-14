‘Glee,’ ‘Boardwalk Empire’ dominate the TV Golden Globe nominations

BEVERLY HILLS – FOX’s musical-dramedy smash “Glee” led the TV pack as the Hollywood Foreign Press announced nominations for the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday (Dec. 14) morning.

Meanwhile, on the drama side, the Golden Globe voters welcomed “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Walking Dead” to the small screen in a big way.

Last year’s winner for Best Television Series – Comedy, “Glee” earned five nominations on Tuesday morning, including nods for stars Matthew Morrison, Lea Michele, Chris Colfer and Jane Lynch. The show itself is up for Best Television Series – Comedy again against “30 Rock,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “The Big C,” “Modern Family” and “Nurse Jackie.”

HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” and AMC’s “The Walking Dead” are both nominated for Best Television Series – Drama, facing off against “The Good Wife,” “Mad Men” and “Dexter.”

In fact, “The Walking Dead” is the only member of the Series – Drama pack that wasn’t also nominated for a pair of acting awards as well. “Dexter” picked up nods for Michael C. Hall and Julia Stiles, “Boardwalk Empire” for Steve Buscemi and Kelly MacDonald, “Mad Men” for Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss and “The Good Wife” for Julianna Margulies and Chris Noth.”

Among the several notable nominations, observers will see that the Golden Globe voters finally gave a nomination to Emmy juggernaut Bryan Cranston of “Breaking Bad” (while still excluding the series itself, as well as Emmy winner Aaron Paul) and that the Globes nominated frequently snubbed “Sons of Anarchy” star Katey Sagal. Of course, in true Golden Globes style, “Hawaii Five-0” co-star Scott Caan and “Covert Affairs” star Piper Perabo were also nominated. It’s also unlikely that Jennifer Love Hewitt will suddenly become a “Client List” Emmy contender due to her nomination her.

On the snub side, you’ll note the absence of former winners like “True Blood” star Anna Paquin, “Entourage” star Jeremy Piven and the perpetually nominated Neil Patrick Harris of “How I Met Your Mother.”

With its typical domination of the Movie/Miniseries category HBO led the way with 12 nominations, with “Temple Grandin” earning three, facing off against network colleagues “You Don’t Know Jack” and “The Pacific” in the Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category. Also making the cut in that field were Starz’ “Pillars of the Earth” and Sundance Channel’s “Carlos.”

Showtime received the second most nominations with eight and the premium cable network would probably note that all of its nods came on the series side, most for any network.

With “Glee” plus a lone Hugh Laurie nod for “House,” FOX tied with CBS for tops among networks with six nominations.

Full list of TV Nominees.