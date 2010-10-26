‘Glee’ bringing holiday cheer with a ‘Christmas Album’

Last Christmas, the gang from “Glee” gave us “Last Christmas.” This year, they’ve brought a whole slew of holiday-themed songs, collected for “Glee: The Music, The Christmas Album.”

The set will be released on Nov. 16, weeks before the Dec. 7 Christmas episode of the hit FOX TV show. Included in its 12 tracks is a cover of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” featuring k.d. lang.

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” “O Holy Night,” “Jingle Bells” and, presumably, the already-released “Last Christmas” are also in the mix.

“Glee: Christmas” will be competing for holiday shopping dollars during this intense sales season, with other high profile efforts from Susan Boyle, Rihanna, Rascal Flatts, Kanye West and Black Eyed Peas dropping around the same time.

“Glee” has claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200 three consecutive times so far, with “Glee: The Music, Volume 3 Showstoppers,” “Glee: The Music, The Power of Madonna” and “Glee: The Music, Journey To Regionals.” Tonight’s episode (Oct. 26) features Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Matthew Morrison and the rest tackling “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” the soundtrack to which was released last week.

Here is the tracklist for “Glee: The Music, The Christmas Album”:

We Need A Little Christmas

Deck The Rooftop

Merry Christmas Darling

Baby, It”s Cold Outside

The Most Wonderful Day Of The Year

Last Christmas

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

O Christmas Tree

Jingle Bells

You”re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch

Angels We Have Heard On High

O Holy Night