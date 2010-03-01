‘Glee’ cast announces spring concert tour

This Springtime will be ‘Glee” time: not only is the FOX TV show returning to broadcast on April 13, but its cast will be kicking off a live concert series on May 18.

Glee Live! In Concert is currently scheduled to stop in four cities over seven dates, starting in Phoenix at the Dodge Theatre. New York, Chicago and L.A. will be getting their fill, too, at the Gibson Amphitheatre, the Rosemont Theatre and Radio City Music Hall, respectively. Tour dates below. Tickets for the tour go up March 12, with pre-sale starting on Friday (March 5).

The lineup of performers includes Lea Michele (Rachel), Cory Monteith (Finn), Amber Riley (Mercedes), Chris Colfer (Kurt), Kevin McHale (Artie), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina), Mark Salling (Puck), Dianna Agron (Quinn), Naya Rivera (Santana), Heather Morris (Brittany), Harry Shum, Jr. (Mike Chang) and Dijon Talton (Matt Rutherford).

Noticeably missing from the club is the man who brings them all together, Mr. Schue, aka Matthew Morrison and Jane Lynch (Sue Sylvester).

Gleeks can expect singing and dancing numbers from the most memorable moments of the show, including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Somebody to Love,” “Jump,” and “Sweet Caroline.” We can”t wait for a breathless take of “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from Michele.

Monteith exclaimed this was a dream come true on his Twitter. “If you had told me a year ago that I’d be performing classic rock songs in concert theaters around the country, I would never have believed you. We are psyched!”

May 18: Phoenix (Dodge Theatre)

May 20-21: Los Angeles (Gibson Amphitheatre)

May 25-26: Chicago (Rosemont Theatre)

May 28-29: New York (Radio City Music Hall)

