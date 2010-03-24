â€˜Gleeâ€™ cast to release Madonna-themed mini-album

The cast of Glee is giving Madonna a makeover in a forthcoming mini-album “The Power of Madonna.” The seven-song covers set drops on April 20, one week after the FOX show returns to TV.

Some of Madge”s most popular tracks, like “Vogue,” “Like a Virgin” and “Like a Prayer” will be included, full tracklist before. Its release coincides with a Madonna-themed episode on the same night of release; the pop star leant the rights to her entire catalog to the show”s writers and creators, so there was plenty to work with.

Now it”s a matter of who sings what: Which songs do you think Kurt will call dibs on? Which have the most potential for Rachel to shine on?

“Glee: The Music, Volume 1” and “Volume 2” were released last year to mega-sales results, both going RIAA certified Gold. The cast last treated Gleeks to single “Last Christmas” over the 2009 holiday.

“Glee” starts back up on FOX on April 13.

Here is the full track list for Glee”s “The Power of Madonna”:



1. Express Yourself

2. Bordeline/Open Your Heart

3. Vogue

4. Like A Virgin

5. 4 Minutes

6. What It Feels Like For A Girl

7. Like A Prayer

