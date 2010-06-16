‘Glee,’ ‘Eclipse’ soundtracks outsell Christina Aguilera on Billboard 200 chart

Sorry, Christina: Gleeks and Team Edward (OK, and Team Jacob) won out ahead of you in the race for best-selling album last week.

“Glee: The Music – Journey to Regionals” comes out at No. 1 with 152,000 copies on The Billboard 200. That makes it the third “Glee” soundtrack album to top the chart, after “Volume 3 – Showstoppers” and “The Power of Madonna” EP.

That puts “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” soundtrack at No. 2, as it pulled in 144,000. Both the “Twilight” (2008) and “New Moon” (2009) soundtracks ahead of it managed a No. 1 peak.

So then there”s Christina Aguilera”s “Bionic.” It bows at No. 3 with 110,000, while her last studio album – a double-disc set, to boot – managed No. 1 with 346,000. This set”s sales benefitted from first single “Not Myself Tonight” and the new single, the title track.

At No. 4 is Jack Johnson”s “To the Sea,” down from No. 1 with 89,000, a 63% decrease in sales.

Plies” “Goon Affiliated” debuts at No. 5 with 56,000. His charting best – or rather, bests – were with 2007″s “The Real Testament” and 2008″s “Definition of Real,” both peaking at No. 2. “Da Realist” from 2008 reach No. 14 with 114,000.

Justin Bieber”s “My World 2.0” moves No. 2 to No. 6 (49,000, -7%), “Glee: The Music, Volume 3 – Showstoppers” falls No. 3 to No. 7 (40,000, -11%) and Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now” slips No. 4 to No. 8 (39,000, -5%).

Country artist Dierks Bentley”s “Up on the Ridge” enters at No. 9 with 38,000, making it his fifth top 10 album. His previous “Feel That Fire” from 2009 debuted at No. 3 (71,000).

Jewel”s country set “Sweet and Wild,” on the other hand, starts right behind him at No. 10 with 31,000. It”s her seventh top 10, with 2008″s “Perfectly Clear” earning No. 8 with 48,000 in its first frame.

Sales this week were up 6% compared to last week”s total and are down 14% compared the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 11% so far.