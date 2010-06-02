‘Glee’ fends off Stone Temple Pilots at No. 1 on The Billboard 200

06.02.10 8 years ago

Even with a 54% decrease in sales from last week’s sum, “Glee: The Music, Volume 3 – Showstoppers” beats out Stone Temple Pilots’ self-titled album in the race for No. 1 on The Billboard 200. This is week two at the top for the soundtrack, which sold a weak 63,000; “Stone Temple Pilots” came in close with 62,000. The latter is the band’s first album in nine years and was estimated to be the winner this week when chart predictions were published on Friday.

Still, it makes it six for six for the band in the top 10 of the tally.

Meanwhile, it’s a slow rest of the top tier, with STP being its only debut. Justin Bieber’s “My World 2.0” rises No. 4 to No. 3 (50,000, -19%), Usher’s “Raymond v. Raymond” moves up No. 8 to No. 5 (35,000, -13%) and Lady Gaga’s “The Fame” returning to the top 10 from No. 12 to No. 6 (with help from a Gaga-themed “Glee” last week) (31,000, +11%).

The Rolling Stones’ “Exile on Main St.” descends No. 2 to No. 7 (28,000, -64%), The Black Keys’ “Brothers” goes from No. 3 to No. 8 (26,000, -65%), Carole King and James Taylor’s “Live at the Troubadour” asceneds No. 11 to No. 9 (26,000, -16%) and Nas and Damian Marley’s “Distant Relatives” falls No. 5 to No. 10 (25,000, -56%).

Sales are down 6% compared to last week and down 13% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 11% so far.

