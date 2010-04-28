‘Glee’ goes Gaga, Sinatra, Olivia with ‘Volume 3’ soundtrack

As the “Glee: The Music, The Power of Madonna” soundtrack heads to the top of The Billboard 200, Columbia/FOX finally formally announces the tracklist to “Glee” number three. “Glee: The Music, Volume 3 Showstoppers” will hit shelves May 18 in standard and deluxe versions, capturing 14 and 20 of the show’s performances, respectively.

None of the Madonna tracks made their way onto this collection — which would have encompassed the second episode of the second half of season one (follow?). However, it does reveal that viewers will be treated to ’80s classic “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” jazz standard “Lady Is a Tramp,” Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance,” U2’s “One” and so on.

The deluxe version has an additional Gaga track “Poker Face,” plus “Beth,” a complete version of “A House Is Not a Home,” “Dream On,” “Home” and “Loser.”

“One Less Bell To Answer”/”A House Is Not A Home” will have help from Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel sings on “I Dreamed a Dream” and “Poker Face,” Jonathan Groff on “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” Neil Patrick Harris on “Dream On” and Olivia Newton-John, naturally, on “Physical.”

As previously reported there will be one show devoted to Lady Gaga, with Rachel (Lea Michele) getting the short end when it comes to the outfits.

“Volume 1” and “Volume 2,” also songs from the first season, have both gone Gold in the U.S.

Here is the tracklist for the standard version of “Glee: The Music, Volume 3 Showstoppers”:

Here is the tracklist for the deluxe version of “Glee: The Music, Volume 3 Showstoppers”:



1) Hello, Goodbye

2) Gives You Hell

3) Hello

4) A House Is Not A Home

5) One Less Bell To Answer / A House Is Not A Home

6) Beautiful

7) Home

8) Physical

9) Total Eclipse of the Heart

10) Lady Is A Tramp

11) One

12) Rose”s Turn

13) Dream On

14) Safety Dance

15) I Dreamed a Dream

16) Loser

17) Give Up the Funk

18) Beth

19) Poker Face

20) Bad Romance