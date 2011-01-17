‘Glee’ kids and Natalie Portman celebrate at Golden Globes bashes

After the 68th Annual Golden Globes came to a merciful end Sunday night, the party really started with six different events on the Beverly Hilton complex. Every year, the hotel opens up at 9 PM for an influx of new attendees for the bashes including this black-tie wearing pundit. First off? The Weinstein Company/Relativity party which also doubled as a pseudo Paramount Pictures party (the studio is releasing “Fighter” for Relativity).

Both companies had something to celebrate with Relativity’s two “Fighter” wins for Christian Bale and Melissa Leo and Weinstein escaping the night with best actor for Colin Firth. I didn’t see Firth in the room, but the classy digs found “Blue Valentine’s” Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling, Harvey Weinstein (reportedly gearing up for a fight for Oscar), Nicole Kidman, Matt Damon, Robert Downey, Jr. and Milla Jovovich. Nice moment? Eva Longoria doting over Michael Douglas (who may have been the night’s biggest winner).

Passing by the very loud HBO bash (ah, TV people), I headed across the Beverly Hilton complex to Fox Searchlight, FOX and FX’s co-sponsored event. The company built a huge structure to celebrate their nominees and were rewarded with “Glee’s” TV domination and Natalie Portman’s “Black Swan” win. Portman was the belle of the ball on the movie side of the room and she’d changed into a more comfortable dress from her acceptance frock to celebrate. While I was there I ran into Aron Ralston, the subject of Danny Boyle’s amazing “127 Hours,” who I originally met when the picture debuted at the Telluride Film Festival in September. Ralston would have accepted the screenplay prize if it had won (Boyle was stuck working on a play in London). Decked out in a tuxedo, Ralston was having a blast and showed me a photo he’d taken with Portman and her fiance Benjamin Millepied. He also had quite a lot of fun reverse photobombing with some famous faces during the show (of course, I think he could have just asked to take their photo, but it was cute nonetheless). Hopefully, he gets a chance to do so again at the Oscars.

At InStyle/Warner Bros.’ premier event (and the toughest ticket to get), it was a much younger crowd. Just like last year, the “Glee” kids ruled the room with Globe winner Chris Colfer shadowed by Adam Shankman (ummm) and Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin Mchale and Lea Michelle hounded by friends and fans. And, when the D.J. paused La Roux’s “Bulletproof” for the dancing crowd to sing the chorus it sure sounded like the “Glee” kids to me. Others wandering around the swank digs and enjoying the Godiva chocolate bar included Seal, Heidi Klum, Christopher Nolan, Robert Downey, Jr., Adrien Brody, Joel McHale, James Marsden, Anne Hathaway, Christina Aguilera, Robert Pattinson, Hayden Panettierre and, ugh, Kim Kardashian.

Overall it wasn’t as star filled as last year, but with most of Hollywood off on Martin Luther King day, the drinks were flowing and the dance floor went past 1:00 AM. Tuesday? Back to set or the office, where awards campaigners are no doubt frantically trying to figure out if anyone can stop the “Social Network” train. But for one night? A time to let off some steam and celebrate.

