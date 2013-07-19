‘Glee’ premiere pushed back after Cory Monteith’s death

FOX has decided to push back the premiere of the new season of “Glee” after last week’s shocking death of star Cory Monteith.

But the premiere isn’t being pushed back by much.

In a FOX statement, the network says that executive producers, 20th Century Fox TV and the network have decided to delay the start of “Glee” production until early August. Despite that delay, the “Glee” premiere is only being pushed back by a week, to September 26.

The “Glee” premiere had been previously set for September 19, but instead the network will air encores for the premiere episodes of “Dads” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

FOX also notes that in honor of Monteith’s passing, a trio of organization — Project Limelight Society, Chrysalis and Virgin Unite — will be accepting donations in his name.

Monteith, who played Finn Hudson on “Glee,” was found dead last Saturday (July 13) in a Vancouver hotel room. The British Columbia Coroners Service revealed on Tuesday that the cause of death was a mixed drug toxicity involving heroin and alcohol.