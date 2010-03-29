‘Glee’ return previews for charity

“Glee” returns to FOX on Tuesday, April 13. That’s only two weeks away. But if you just can’t wait to see the extra-long episode, FOX and the Grammy Foundation’s “Grammy in the Schools” musical education programs are offering a way to catch the premiere early.

FOX has announced a series of “Glee” preview screenings to benefit the Grammy in the Schools program at a cost of $15 per ticket.Tickets are on sale now exclusively at http://www.ticketsforcharity.com , assuming they haven’t already sold out.

“Fox and ‘Glee’ have been dedicated to raising funds for our Grammy in the Schools programs through various opportunities and initiatives, and these screenings are yet another example of their ongoing commitment,” states Neil Portnow, President/CEO of The Recording Academy and the Grammy Foundation. “We are extremely grateful for their generosity and continued support, and we applaud Fox and ‘Glee’ for having created such a unique and highly original show that spotlights bright new talent, energetic performances and great music — all of which brings tremendous awareness to the importance and value of music education.”

“Glee” fans in Washington, D.C. and Nashville will get first dibs on the premiere with April 6 screenings at the Arlington Cinema ‘N’ Drafthouse and Belcourt Theatre respectively. Over the next two nights, there will be screenings in New York City, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia and Austin. The date for an additional screening in Miami has yet to be determined.

Of course, if you don’t live in one of those major metropolitan areas, you can just watch “Glee” on Tuesday, April 13, but be sure your DVR knows that the episode will run from 9:28 – 10:30.