Glee’s ‘Madonna’ set beats out AC/DC’s ‘Iron Man 2’ at No. 1 on Billboard 200

04.28.10 8 years ago
As it was foretold on Friday, so the scripture is fulfilled – that the “Glee” take on “The Power of Madonna” comes in at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 albums chart. The seven-song set came in just shy of the 100k mark, having moved 98,000 copies. It”s the first No. 1 for the franchise, which has released two previous volumes of soundtrack/covers albums.
Exactly three-quarters of sales were from digital downloads, much like Ke$ha”s “Animal” debut, when 76% of sales the first week were from digi retailers.
Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now” climbs No. 3 to No. 2 with 83,000 copies, a 27% increase. That was aided by the band”s appearance and multiple wins at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards show. Justin Bieber”s “My World 2.0” budges from the top to No. 3 with 81,000 (-12%).
And while we thought that the AC/DC soundtrack to “Iron Man 2” wouldn”t come in at the top spot, it did manage No. 4 with 76,000, helping mark the first time in the chart”s 54-year history that two soundtracks bowed in the top 5 at the same time. “Iron Man 2” is essentially a hits set from the legendary classic rock band.
Usher”s “Raymond v. Raymond” falls No. 4 to No. 5 (52,000, -19%) while the “Now 33” hits comp sits tight at NO. 6 with 37,000 (-18%).
Jimmy Buffett”s Wal-Mart exclusive live album “Encores” starts at No. 7 with 31,000, making it his ninth top 10 album. His last “Take the Weather With You” from 2006 debuted at No. 4.
Bieber”s “My World” sells a few copies less than Buffet, also with 31,000, a 3% increase in sales. Lady Gaga”s “The Fame” slips No. 7 to No. 10 (28,000, -10%).
Sales are up 3% compared to last week but at are down 10 % compared to the same sales week last year. Overall, sales for the year are down 10%.

