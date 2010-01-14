Matthew Morrison from ‘Glee’ signs to Mercury Records

Here”s another reason to be “Glee”-ful: Matthew Morrison, who plays glee club director Will Schuester on the popular Fox show has signed a solo recording deal with Mercury Records.
One of the more interesting behind-the-scenes facets of the deal is that Columbia Records has the rights sewed up to the “Glee” soundtracks, of which it”s already pumped out two from a series that has only had eight episodes. How did a competitor get the Golden-Globe nominated Morrison? Regardless, we”re sure he won”t be the last “Glee” cast member to get a deal: we bet Lea Michele is negotiating a deal as we speak.
No word on what kind of music Morrison will do, although he has previously described his sound as a cross between Justin Timberlake and Michael Buble. Mercury is also home to rock acts like Duffy, Bon Jovi and Ida Maria, but Morrison”s a Broadway baby, having appeared as Link in “Hairspray” and in the Lincoln Center”s revival of “South Pacific.”
Morrison”s Mercury debut will come out this fall.
There have been 13 episodes thus far, not 8.
Hmm. I don’t know about this. I guess, individually, these folks from GLEE are all very talented, but much of the charm comes from the ensemble work for me.