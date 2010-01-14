Matthew Morrison from ‘Glee’ signs to Mercury Records

Here”s another reason to be “Glee”-ful: Matthew Morrison, who plays glee club director Will Schuester on the popular Fox show has signed a solo recording deal with Mercury Records.

One of the more interesting behind-the-scenes facets of the deal is that Columbia Records has the rights sewed up to the “Glee” soundtracks, of which it”s already pumped out two from a series that has only had eight episodes. How did a competitor get the Golden-Globe nominated Morrison? Regardless, we”re sure he won”t be the last “Glee” cast member to get a deal: we bet Lea Michele is negotiating a deal as we speak.

No word on what kind of music Morrison will do, although he has previously described his sound as a cross between Justin Timberlake and Michael Buble. Mercury is also home to rock acts like Duffy, Bon Jovi and Ida Maria, but Morrison”s a Broadway baby, having appeared as Link in “Hairspray” and in the Lincoln Center”s revival of “South Pacific.”

Morrison”s Mercury debut will come out this fall.