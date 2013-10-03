Watch: ‘Glee’ says ‘Farewell to Finn’ with new promo for Cory Monteith tribute episode

“The hardest word to say is goodbye.”

Lea Michele sings an emotional rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love” in the newly-released promo for “Glee’s” forthcoming Cory Monteith tribute episode, which features images of Finn’s grief-stricken classmates filing through the doors of William McKinley High to gather for one final goodbye to their fallen friend.

Dubbed “The Quarterback,” the episode is set to air next Thursday at 9 PM on FOX.

Watch the full promo below.