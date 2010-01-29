‘Glee’ soundtrack getting second life as series starts in U.K.

The music from the television show “Glee” is getting a second life on sales charts, but not on ones here in the U.S.

The musical-dramedy debuted on television in the U.K. in the second week of January and the week after it did, five songs showed up in the top 75 of the nation’s pop singles chart. This week, the cast’s version of “Don’t Stop Believin'” climbs to No. 3, while Journey’s original version sits at No. 7.

So instead of waiting until the series is further along, the label behind “Glee: The Music, Vol. 1” is bumping up its release to Feb. 15 overseas. Gleeks of the world unite.

The tracks’ new standings on the charts will be released Sunday.