Former ‘Glee’ star Chord Overstreet to guest star on ‘The Middle’

08.24.11 7 years ago

Former “Glee” star Chord Overstreet is set to guest star in the third season of the hit ABC comedy “The Middle.”

The singing heartthrob will appear on a single episode as Ralph Wilkerson, the eccentric fourth grade teacher of Brick (Atticus Shaffer), whose unconventional educational style irks Brick’s parents, played by Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn.

The comedy also stars Charlie McDermott and Eden Sher.

Season three debuts September 21 with a one-hour season premiere, featuring guest (and Heaton’s “Everybody Loves Raymond” co-star) Ray Romano.

Overstreet’s episode will air the following week. “The Middle” airs on ABC Wednesdays at 8 pm/7 pm CT.

Overstreet played Sam Evans on FOX’s “Glee,” until deciding not to re-up for the show’s third season. He recently appeared in “Glee: The 3D Concert Movie” and he’ll soon be seen in “A Warrior’s Heart.”
 

Around The Web

TAGSChord OverstreetGleePATRICIA HEATONTHE MIDDLE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP