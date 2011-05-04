‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera to host GLAAD Media Awards

“Glee” star Naya Rivera is set to host the 22nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Golden Globe-winning “Sex and the City” star Kim Cattrall will receive the Golden Gate Award at the ceremony, to be held Saturday, May 14.

Among the guests expected to attend are Sara Ramirez (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Mario Lopez (“Extra”), Nelsan Ellis (“True Blood”), “Milk” screenwriter Dustin Lance Black and “Kids Are All Right” director Lisa Cholodenko. The show will also feature a special performance from Cirque du Soleil Zumanity.

This year FOX’s “Glee” won the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy Series for the second year in a row, tying with ABC’s “Modern Family.”

Rivera’s “Glee” character has been slowly coming to understand her own sexuality this season.



“Glee” came under fire recently on a news segment broadcast by a FOX affiliate in Houston. The segment, called “Is TV too gay?,” featured guest Bryan Fischer from the American Family Association who attacked the show as gay “propaganda.” GLAAD has called on the FOX channel to apologize for the piece, and started an online petition.