‘Glee’ tops Billboard 200 at No. 1 with ‘Showstoppers’

A new “Glee” soundtrack has taken the No. 1 slot on The Billboard 200 for a second time. “Glee – The Music Volume 3: Showstoppers” bows with 136,000 copies.

The “Glee” cast’s “The Power of Madonna” EP released earlier this year was the other No. 1, with 98,000 in its first frame. Another EP, titled “Journey to Regionals” will be out June 8. You can guess the theme of that one.

The Rolling Stones’ “Exile on Main St.” re-enters the chart at No. 2 with 76,000, with the help of a much bally-hooed reissue campaign. One deluxe version, for instance, included 10 bonus tracks of material never-before-heard.

“Exile” spent four weeks at the summit when it was first released in 1972.

The Black Keys score their biggest chart and sales week with “Brothers,” starting at No. 3 with 73,000. Previous highs were with 2008’s “Attack and Release” which peaked at No. 14 with 29,000.

Even with a 3% increase, Justin Bieber’s “My World 2.0” slips No. 1 to No. 4 with 62,000.

Damian Marley and Nas’ collaboration album “Distant Relatives” has a No. 5 bow with 57,000, which makes this 10 top 10 albums for Nas (and a second for Marley).

Lady Antebellum’s “Need You Now” falls No. 2 to No. 6 (46,000, -15%).

Band of Horses’ “Infinite Arms” had sales of 45,000, good enough for a No. 7 start, bests for both a charting and sales week.

Usher’s “Raymond v. Raymond” slips No. 7 to No. 8 (41,000, -6%) while AC/DC’s “Iron Man 2” soundtrack goes from No. 4 to No. 9 (32,000, -33%).

LCD Soundsystem’s “This Is Happening” happens at No. 10 with 31,000, also James Murphy’s best charting and sales week bests.

Sales are down 1% compared to last week’s abysmal chart and up compared to the same week last year.