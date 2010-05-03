‘Glee’ tracklist Tuesday: retro with ‘Ice Ice Baby,’ ‘U Can’t Touch This’

The tracklist to tomorrow’s “Glee” episode “Bad Reputation” has been released, and, boy, is it taking us back.

“Bad Reputation” — also the title of a well-known Joan Jett track — will include guest appearances from Olivia Newton-John and “Saturday Night Live” alum Molly Shannon.

The former is the voice behind “Physical,” the major ’80s hit which Jane Lynch’s Sue Sylvester will incriminatingly be found singing in the episode.

Other tracks to be included are hits from the ’70s (“Run Joey Run”), ’80s (“Total Eclipse of the Heart”) and ’90s (“U Can’t Touch This”).

The tracks go up on iTunes tomorrow.

Here is the tracklist from the March 4 episode “Bad Reputation” on “Glee”:

“Physical” (Olivia Newton-John)

“Ice Ice Baby” (Vanilla Ice)

“U Can’t Touch This” (MC Hammer)

“Run Joey Run” (David Geddes)

“Total Eclipse of The Heart” (Bonnie Tyler)