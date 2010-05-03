‘Glee’ tracklist Tuesday: retro with ‘Ice Ice Baby,’ ‘U Can’t Touch This’

05.03.10 8 years ago

The tracklist to tomorrow’s “Glee” episode “Bad Reputation” has been released, and, boy, is it taking us back.

“Bad Reputation” — also the title of a well-known Joan Jett track — will include guest appearances from Olivia Newton-John and “Saturday Night Live” alum Molly Shannon.

The former is the voice behind “Physical,” the major ’80s hit which Jane Lynch’s Sue Sylvester will incriminatingly be found singing in the episode.

Other tracks to be included are hits from the ’70s (“Run Joey Run”), ’80s (“Total Eclipse of the Heart”) and ’90s (“U Can’t Touch This”).

The tracks go up on iTunes tomorrow.

Here is the tracklist from the March 4 episode “Bad Reputation” on “Glee”:

“Physical” (Olivia Newton-John)
“Ice Ice Baby” (Vanilla Ice)
“U Can’t Touch This” (MC Hammer)
“Run Joey Run” (David Geddes)
“Total Eclipse of The Heart” (Bonnie Tyler)

Around The Web

TAGSGleeglee bad reputationglee total eclipse of the heartOlivia Newton-Johnphysicalsue sylvestertotal eclips of the heartU Can't Touch This

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP