Glenn Beck leaving his Fox News Channel show

04.06.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

NEW YORK (AP) – Glenn Beck is leaving his Fox News Channel show later this year.

The network and Beck’s company, Mercury Radio Arts, announced the departure on Wednesday. Fox and the company said they will work together to create other projects for Fox News television and digital.

Beck became a sensation almost immediately after jumping from HLN to Fox for an afternoon program. Lately his viewership has declined. He had faced an advertiser boycott that limited the amount of companies that wanted to be a part of his show after saying President Barack Obama had a “deep-seated hatred for white people.”

Beck said that he “cannot repay (Fox News chief) Roger (Ailes) for the lessons I’ve learned and will continue to learn from him and I look forward to starting this new phase of our partnership.”
 

Copyright (2011) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

