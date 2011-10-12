Glenn Close aims for Best Actress in the first trailer for ‘Albert Nobbs’

10.12.11 7 years ago 23 Comments

The word on Rodrigo Garcia’s “Albert Nobbs” started at Telluride a little over a month ago. At the time I noted that Glenn Close’s 30-year labor of love “never really breaks free of its stage roots,” but that the actress was fantastic in the titular role. I also spoke with her about her long journey with the material at the fest. I expect the acting branch — should they see the film, which is always difficult with smaller films this time of year — will respond well to her work, but beyond that, it’ll be a dicey play for other elements to work Oscar magic, I think.

Check out the new trailer via Yahoo! Movies below.

Around The Web

TAGSALBERT NOBBSBest ActressGLENN CLOSEIn ContentionOSCARS 2012

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP