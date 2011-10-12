Glenn Close aims for Best Actress in the first trailer for ‘Albert Nobbs’

The word on Rodrigo Garcia’s “Albert Nobbs” started at Telluride a little over a month ago. At the time I noted that Glenn Close’s 30-year labor of love “never really breaks free of its stage roots,” but that the actress was fantastic in the titular role. I also spoke with her about her long journey with the material at the fest. I expect the acting branch — should they see the film, which is always difficult with smaller films this time of year — will respond well to her work, but beyond that, it’ll be a dicey play for other elements to work Oscar magic, I think.
Check out the new trailer via Yahoo! Movies below.
wrong, it played at Toronto, dumbass
Whoops. (And how colorful, “anonymous.” Hide, little man.)
That’s right. Eat it.
Thanks for jogging the memory, and for reading at such a young age!
<3
It actually premiered at the San Sebestián Film Festival in Spain, dumbass (this is directed to Anonymous, not to Kris)
Nope, Telluride was the first screening, then Toronto, then San Sebestián.
Wow Mia looks great.
Looks fun and nicely produced, but the trailer’s early voice over narration kinda killed the mood at first. Such a dated move.
Cringed a bit when the voiceover started but as the trailer moves along, it sort of became charming? Mia looks really good with Glenn Close and I think the trailer does its job in piquing interest.
Albert Nobbs played Toronto, I saw it there. So very dull.
Could the O’Connor song featured in the trailer make the cut? Is it used well in the film?
This is the first I’m hearing the song, honestly. If it was on the print I saw at Telluride, I really don’t remember it. Closing credits maybe?
Hi Alex.. Saw the film in Telluride. The song plays at the end credits but seems to be based on a main theme earlier in the film. It is really beautiful when it comes in. Trailer doesn’t do it credit at all. i think Sinead o connor will win the best Song Oscar too!
Loved the film. Love the song, actually. Glenn’s fantastic and I’m not clear on why you aren’t more on board with this. I respect your opinion on films though. Wish there had been more of the Jonathan Rhys Meyers bit. That could have been fun.
Looks good to me. I half expected Close’s character to be all dour and mirthless, so I’m glad to see she’s not without charm. She did well in picking Garcia to direct. If the Academy misses this, it will be their loss.
The.Trip.to.Bountiful.
Ha! Lifetime Achievement time? Well, Page was wonderful, though.
That is so very much better a trailer than the other one that I saw (I guess around Venice time). This in spite of the icky music. I think that Glenn Close, who is very much loved and very respected, could take this film very far indeed.
Having no clue what to expect before clicking “play”, I must say that this looks a lot better than I thought it’d be. Everyone and everything looks great, to me. Interesting that it has received such mixed reactions from the festivals.
the magic of an enticing trailer (hiding a lesser quality film?)