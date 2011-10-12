Glenn Close aims for Best Actress in the first trailer for ‘Albert Nobbs’

The word on Rodrigo Garcia’s “Albert Nobbs” started at Telluride a little over a month ago. At the time I noted that Glenn Close’s 30-year labor of love “never really breaks free of its stage roots,” but that the actress was fantastic in the titular role. I also spoke with her about her long journey with the material at the fest. I expect the acting branch — should they see the film, which is always difficult with smaller films this time of year — will respond well to her work, but beyond that, it’ll be a dicey play for other elements to work Oscar magic, I think.

Check out the new trailer via Yahoo! Movies below.