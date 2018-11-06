AMC

Now that Andrew Lincoln is done with The Walking Dead (sort of), he can talk crap about the show. Of course, he’s too much of a gentleman to reveal his true grips, assuming he has any (remember, this is the “to me, you are perfect” guy), but the actor did reveal the one time he thought The Walking Dead went too far.

When asked by the New York Times whether there were any plots he didn’t agree with, Lincoln answered, “I regret Glenn going. Because Steven Yeun was such an important part of the rhythm of my years. If anything, it’s probably like being in a boy band — you only have each other as a reference point. And then they start taking them away from you.” Very few characters die peacefully on The Walking Dead, but Glenn had a particularly vicious death, with Negan smashing him in the head with a baseball bat so hard that his eye popped out.

“I regret the manner in which it happened,” Lincoln said. “We’ve been able to terrify people in film for 100 years without having to show an eyeball. When that happens, it diminishes what we’re trying to make, which in my mind’s eye is a family drama set in hell. It’s not [a] B-movie gorefest.” Tell that to Well Walker.