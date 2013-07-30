Go behind the scenes with One Direction for the ‘Best Song Ever’ video: Watch

Syco Music

If finding out how Zayn Malik transforms from a One Direction band member to a saucy office vixen (minus the tattoos), then this behind-the-scenes feature from the video shoot for One Direction”s “Best Song Ever” is for you.

The video, directed by Ben Winston, features each of the five lads in character. In addition to Malik, Harry Styles is the office nerdy twit, Liam Payne is a platinum blond, clueless chereographer, Niall Horan is a film executive (his part took four hours in prep for prosthetics and make-up and then another seven hot hours taping), and Louis Tomlinson spoofs Tom Cruise”s Les Grossman character from “Tropic Thunder.”

This video does a better job than most behind-the-scenes of how the sausage is made. Plus, given that One Direction’s “Best Song Ever” set the Vevo record for most views ever in a 24-hour period (10.8 million), there are surely plenty of 1D fans who will eat up this backstage glimpse with a spoon.



There”s plenty more One Direction headed to the screen, the big screen. The band”s 3D movie, “This Is Us,” opens in theaters Aug. 30.