Go behind the scenes with upcoming ‘Frozen’ TV special

If you're not ready to let go of “Frozen” quite yet, ABC invites you to go behind-the-scenes of the animated smash with the upcoming “The Story of Frozen: Making a Disney Animated Classic.”

The new special will offer an exclusive look at the origins and evolution of “Frozen” and feature interviews with stars Kristen Bell (voice of Anna) and Idina Menzel (voice of Elsa), executive producer John Lasseter, directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, producer Peter Del Vecho, and Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, the Oscar-winning songwriters who put “Let It Go” into everyone's brain.

The press release also notes that the special will “include some exciting announcements about the next chapter of 'Frozen,'” but it seems to refer to the upcoming appearances of Anna, Elsa and Kristoff on a future episode of ABC”s “Once Upon a Time” more than the inevitable theatrical sequel.

“The Story of Frozen”” will also include an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming animated film “Big Hero 6,” based on Marvel characters.

“The Story of Frozen: Making a Disney Animated Classic” airs Tuesday, September 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.