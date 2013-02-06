‘Godzilla’ reboot taps ‘Breaking Bad”s Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Olsen to star

Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Olsen may be dodging the world’s most famous fire-breathing lizard come next May.

The “Breaking Bad” thesp and “Martha Marcy May Marlene” actress are in talks to star in Legendary Pictures’ upcoming “Godzilla” reboot, joining “Kick-Ass” star Aaron Johnson, who entered discussions for the project last month. There are no character or plot details being made available at this time.

According to Variety, which broke the story, no deals will be finalized until the studio receives a script rewrite from former “Walking Dead” showrunner Frank Darabont. Gareth Edwards (“Monsters”) is attached to direct the summer tentpole, which distributor Warner Bros. has set for release on May 16, 2014. Production is slated to begin next month.

Cranston, whose recent big-screen credits include “Argo” and “Total Recall,” is currently wrapping up “Breaking Bad”‘s fifth and final season, which is slated to air this summer. Olsen, meanwhile, appeared in two films at this year’s Sundance: Beat generation pic “Kill Your Darlings” opposite Daniel Radcliffe and the Naomi Foner drama “Very Good Girls” with Dakota Fanning. Upcoming films for the actress include “Therese,” an adaptation of the 19th century Emile Zola novel/play “Therese Raquin,” and Spike Lee’s English-language remake of “Oldboy” opposite Josh Brolin and Samuel L. Jackson.



