Globe snubs and surprises: ‘Rush’ returns, ‘Banks’ retreats, Lana del Rey is unloved

Even if you’re not up at some obscenely early hour, the Golden Globe nominations are a lot to take in — the addition of those musical/comedy categories making the slate that much more inclusive and, sometimes, eccentric. Not so much this year, though: never before have the comedy fields been so stuffed with prestigious, semi-dramatic awards bait, which means fewer top-tier contenders than usual were left on the sidelines. Still, the HFPA did manage to rustle some genuinely surprising inclusions and exclusions, and I’ve rounded up a few of them after the cut.

“Mr. Banks” needs saving — again: This would-be Best Picture hopeful received only one nomination for Emma Thompson from SAG yesterday, and the Globes followed suit. Disney must be panicking.

“The Butler” is dismissed: After a strong SAG showing, the White House drama received zilch from the HFPA — not even a nod for Oprah. We’d heard they didn’t care for it, but…

“Rush” races back into contention: Largely written off as a player, the box-office flop snagged a surprise Best Picture bid, while Daniel Brühl followed up on yesterday’s SAG nod.

“Mandela” keeps walking: Idris Elba beat out Forest Whitaker, among others, to a Best Actor (Drama) bid, and with two music nods, the HFPA clearly had some time for this critically dismissed biopic.

No double nod for Sandra Bullock: She managed it easily with “The Proposal” and “The Blind Side” in 2009, but the comedy field was too prestige-heavy this year for hilarious summer hit “The Heat” to register.

Greta Gerwig finally gets some love: After she was passed over by the Gothams and the Spirit Awards, who’d have thought it’d fall to the HFPA to do right by the indie queen, and her delightful turn in “Frances Ha?”

The HFPA’s Kate Winslet crush abides: With a cursory qualifying release, “Labor Day” has largely bowed out of the race, but the Globes couldn’t resist inviting another star to the table. Sorry, Adele Exarchopoulos.

“Philomena” shows her steel: We’d heard the British dramedy was an HFPA favorite, and the the rumors panned out, with Picture and Screenplay nods padding out Judi Dench’s nod. The Oscars could follow.

Sally Hawkins elbows out Oprah: With “The Butler” missing out even in Supporting Actress, the lovable British actress (a Globe winner five years ago) proved “Blue Jasmine” isn’t just the Cate Blanchett show.

The “Wolf” howls at last — but quietly: Martin Scorsese’s late entry finally made its presence felt in the season with two nods in the comedy races, but missed out in Directing, Screenplay and Supporting Actor.

Julia Roberts bests Margo Martindale once more: Poor Martindale has the baitiest supporting role in “August: Osage County,” but it’s Roberts’ miscategorized lead turn that has nabbed SAG and Globe nods.

Pixar misses the animation cut: General consensus has it that “Monsters University” isn’t among the studio’s finest works — but losing out to “The Croods” and “Despicable Me 2” is pretty shocking.

Bradley Cooper does the “Hustle”: Cooper probably needed to register here to stay in the race, and he did. No sure thing, considering he had to edge out Tom Hanks, Jonah Hill and…

HFPA sheds no tears for James Gandolfini: A SAG nod yesterday built on his steady presence in the precursors thus far, but the Globe voters weren’t in a sentimental mood.

The Coens get sidelined: The HFPA evidently liked “Inside Llewyn Davis” to a point, nominating it in the comedy Picture and Actor categories, but its creators missed out on Director and Screenplay recognition.

No song nomination for Lana Del Rey: “Will you still love me when I’m no longer young and beautiful?” she croons in her “Great Gatsby” theme. The Globes’ response: “We don’t even love you now.”

Which Golden Globe nominations and omissions surprised you most? Share your thoughts in the comments!