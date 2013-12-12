Globe snubs and surprises: ‘Rush’ returns, ‘Banks’ retreats, Lana del Rey is unloved

Even if you’re not up at some obscenely early hour, the Golden Globe nominations are a lot to take in — the addition of those musical/comedy categories making the slate that much more inclusive and, sometimes, eccentric. Not so much this year, though: never before have the comedy fields been so stuffed with prestigious, semi-dramatic awards bait, which means fewer top-tier contenders than usual were left on the sidelines. Still, the HFPA did manage to rustle some genuinely surprising inclusions and exclusions, and I’ve rounded up a few of them after the cut.
“Mr. Banks” needs saving — again: This would-be Best Picture hopeful received only one nomination for Emma Thompson from SAG yesterday, and the Globes followed suit. Disney must be panicking.
“The Butler” is dismissed: After a strong SAG showing, the White House drama received zilch from the HFPA — not even a nod for Oprah. We’d heard they didn’t care for it, but…
“Rush” races back into contention: Largely written off as a player, the box-office flop snagged a surprise Best Picture bid, while Daniel Brühl followed up on yesterday’s SAG nod.
“Mandela” keeps walking: Idris Elba beat out Forest Whitaker, among others, to a Best Actor (Drama) bid, and with two music nods, the HFPA clearly had some time for this critically dismissed biopic.
No double nod for Sandra Bullock: She managed it easily with “The Proposal” and “The Blind Side” in 2009, but the comedy field was too prestige-heavy this year for hilarious summer hit “The Heat” to register.
Greta Gerwig finally gets some love: After she was passed over by the Gothams and the Spirit Awards, who’d have thought it’d fall to the HFPA to do right by the indie queen, and her delightful turn in “Frances Ha?”
The HFPA’s Kate Winslet crush abides: With a cursory qualifying release, “Labor Day” has largely bowed out of the race, but the Globes couldn’t resist inviting another star to the table. Sorry, Adele Exarchopoulos.
“Philomena” shows her steel: We’d heard the British dramedy was an HFPA favorite, and the the rumors panned out, with Picture and Screenplay nods padding out Judi Dench’s nod. The Oscars could follow.
Sally Hawkins elbows out Oprah: With “The Butler” missing out even in Supporting Actress, the lovable British actress (a Globe winner five years ago) proved “Blue Jasmine” isn’t just the Cate Blanchett show.
The “Wolf” howls at last — but quietly: Martin Scorsese’s late entry finally made its presence felt in the season with two nods in the comedy races, but missed out in Directing, Screenplay and Supporting Actor.
Julia Roberts bests Margo Martindale once more: Poor Martindale has the baitiest supporting role in “August: Osage County,” but it’s Roberts’ miscategorized lead turn that has nabbed SAG and Globe nods.
Pixar misses the animation cut: General consensus has it that “Monsters University” isn’t among the studio’s finest works — but losing out to “The Croods” and “Despicable Me 2” is pretty shocking.
Bradley Cooper does the “Hustle”: Cooper probably needed to register here to stay in the race, and he did. No sure thing, considering he had to edge out Tom Hanks, Jonah Hill and…
HFPA sheds no tears for James Gandolfini: A SAG nod yesterday built on his steady presence in the precursors thus far, but the Globe voters weren’t in a sentimental mood.
The Coens get sidelined: The HFPA evidently liked “Inside Llewyn Davis” to a point, nominating it in the comedy Picture and Actor categories, but its creators missed out on Director and Screenplay recognition.
No song nomination for Lana Del Rey: “Will you still love me when I’m no longer young and beautiful?” she croons in her “Great Gatsby” theme. The Globes’ response: “We don’t even love you now.”
Which Golden Globe nominations and omissions surprised you most? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Harvey surely must be in a tight spot.The critics have largely been favoring Fruitvale Station with a steady stream of “breakthrough” notices,while SAG was big on August Osage and The Butler.And today the Globes go for Philomena.yikes!
I dont see a tight spot. I just dont see Fruitvale as a major awards player. That would be August, The Butler, Philomena, and to a lesser extent, Mandela. Quality notwithstanding.
This reads more like Ellwood than Lodge. What’s up with that?
I think is the early hours to write this up. Not the usual Lodge self, but more of a pun-searcher Ellwood
I think “does the hustle” is a pretty neat pun. I found it amusing when he used it for SAG and I still find it amusing today when he used for GGs.
I’ve always liked puns!
And remember, I didn’t have to get up early to write this. ;)
Ok wait, hold your horses and cats. I LOVE pun-Lodge, i’ve seen it before. But this piece here, I don’t know, maybe it’s the layout? the lack of vocabulary that makes me double check my dictionary as usual? Misspelling its a very Ellwood thing for me now (Lana del Ray anyone?)
It’s ok. We’ll survive.
It’s not my usual format, true. I was asked for bullet points.
Oh critics notoriously use a lot of puns. Eric Kohn does it.
I remember the reviews for Shame. Critics had a field day with that film’s reviews and puns.
At least the Coens are nominees….in Best Original Song.
Regarding the Monsters University (no less The Wind Rises, but these are the Globes) snub for The Croods … I continue to be flummoxed by the response to The Croods. I thought it was truly excellent on all levels.
About animated film “snubs” and nominees…I think the Globes are often on their own when it comes to animated films. They consider mo-cap, for example. And they definitely have their own tastes. They’ve nominated things without a prayer at the Oscars like Hotel Transylvania, Rise of the Guardians, Cars 2, Bee Movie, as well as the occasional excellent film like Adventures of Tintin. It’s not much of an Oscar bellwether or any indication of broader industry support, I don’t think.
“The Wind Rises” wasn’t eligible in the animated category. Golden Globe rules are such that foreign-language films are only eligible in the foreign language category (“The Wind Rises” is being released subtitled rather than dubbed). It got the Best Foreign Language Film nomination.
It’s disappointing to see Highmore and Farmiga ignored for Bates Motel. Those two deliver consistently good performances and make their roles believable when others would simply make them campy.
Do you guys really need to post like 5 articles every time there are nomination announcements?
Of course, no one is forcing you to read them all.
Our traffic figures say we do, yes.
I really like that they have 3 different film experts and 2 different tv experts weighing in with their opinions when major announcements are made.
“Saving Mr. Banks” is definitely in trouble. If it doesn’t get a PGA nomination, I don’t see how it could make the Best Picture lineup. And I think Hanks is probably already out of the Supporting Actor lineup. He was considered a potential winner a little bit before the movie came out, and now he got snubbed by both SAG and the Golden Globes. I can’t see a recovery from that. At least he can rest assured knowing that he’s probably no longer the weakest link in the Best Actor lineup (Redford is, after yesterday’s SAG snub).
I’m still not going to read too much into the “Rush” nomination. The Globes have nominated some obvious non-contenders in the past. I’m not saying “Rush” falls into that category, but if this is the only awards body that embraces it, that doesn’t mean it’s going to translate to an Oscar nomination. If it gets a PGA nomination, we’ll talk.
It’s hard to say where this leaves “The Butler.” It got a huge boost yesterday from SAG, but a complete shutout including for presumed lock Oprah Winfrey is pretty shocking.
I will say that Jonah Hill needs to gain some momentum FAST. BFCA and BAFTA nominations are pretty much essential for him.
Remember The Reader? Could happen again with Rush. And I think Bruhl is rock solid.
Like you, I would also like to see Jonah Hill get some – ANY – precursor attention.
Rush doesn’t tick nearly the same Academy boxes that The Reader does. I don’t really see the parallel.
Nothing can rival The Reader for shameless awards bait. Yet Rush reminds me of the European drama with little-to-no domestic profile that scored the Globes, skipped the Guilds, and landed on Oscar’s lap. That European Academy constituency can throw a wrench in sometimes, and it’s about the only Oscar trend the Globes can help us foresee.
That’s true — though there are examples of the Euro-skewing Globes favourite skipping the Guilds, and then skipping the Oscars too. Remember “Sunshine”? (The Istvan Szabo film, not the Danny Boyle one.)
If there are 10 nominees, then Rush is safely in. If there’s less than 10, then it’s chances decrease with the number of nominees.
But one has to remember that Rush was a big hit in the UK (and indeed, the entire world apart from the USA) and both Hunt and Lauda are very popular figures there, so it may have strong Brit support.
That is a really good film. As is the Danny Boyle “Sunshine”. Yet all they have in common is probably the name… :-)
Despicable Me 2 is better than Monsters University, but THE CROODS?! How the fuck did that get nominated?
I was quietly hoping for some Lone Ranger or Way Way Back love. But they apparently don’t like movie titles that start with The.
The Globes seem almost respectable this year. Very few out right star fucking choices and the usually lame dock comedy fields are actually packed to the gills, even more so than drama.
Who will be the star fuckers this year than – BFCA?
Isn’t that because this year the comedy fields are padded out WITH dramas?
That good Bullock wasn’t nominated also for The Heat, an stupid comedy. And yeah por Delpy and Gerwig, and buh for Dreyfuss, she isn’t funny.
Merriam Webster: snub
” to ignore (someone) in a deliberate and insulting way
: to not accept or attend (something) as a way to show disapproval”
The Free Dictionary: Snub – “A deliberate slight or affront.”
No snubbing here without evidence that it was intentional and not garnering enough votes, or, you know, just liking another performance or film more…
Didn’t we talk about this yesterday? I thought I made it pretty clear that I don’t disagree with you.
Yes. We agree. Hopefully, you can convince your overlords of the same. Pass along the definitions provided.
And, Guy, good article.
Anna Gunn
Dean Norris
Robbed
B-b-but anyone can see Hayden Panetierre is a better actress than anyone on Breaking Bad.
It was something of a shock to see Adele Exarchopoulos not getting a Golden Globe nod for Best Actress. I thought all the critical acclaim would guarantee her a place on that list.
Alas, star power often counts for more than critical acclaim with Globe voters. They have a reasonable track record of nominating foreign-language performances, so Exarchopoulos was in with a shot, but she was always on the outside.