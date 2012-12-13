Golden Globe TV nominations salute ‘Smash,’ snub ‘Mad Men’

AMC’s “Mad Men,” a three-time winner of the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama was snubbed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, pretty clearly the biggest news on the TV side for Thursday (December 13) morning.

This year’s TV Series – Drama field includes last year’s winner “Homeland,” former winner “Boardwalk Empire,” category transplant “Downton Abbey,” HBO’s new drama “The Newsroom” and, making its first appearance in this field, AMC’s “Breaking Bad.”

The only nomination for “Mad Men” was for star Jon Hamm, who goes up against the leading men for four of the series nominees in Damian Lewis for “Homeland,” Jeff Daniels for “The Newsroom,” Bryan Cranston” for “Breaking Bad” and Steve Buscemi for “Boardwalk Empire.”

On the Actress in a Drama side, it’s unbeatable juggernaut Claire Danes of “Homeland” facing off against newcomer Connie Britton for “Nashville,” as well as Glenn Close of “Damages,” Michelle Dockery for “Downton Abbey” and Julianna Margulies for “The Good Wife.”

Several of those high profile dramas will also get a boost from nominations within the HFPA’s all-encompassing supporting fields.

“Homeland” co-star Mandy Patinkin, snubbed by the Globes last year and by the Emmys, is up against the unlikely grouping of Max Greenfield for “New Girl,” Ed Harris for the HBO telefilm “Game Change,” Eric Stonestreet for “Modern Family” and in one of those patented HFPA surprises, Danny Huston for the Starz drama “Magic City.”

On the Supporting Actress side, it’s “Downton Abbey” favorite Maggie Smith settling in for an inevitable catfight with Britton’s “Nashville” colleague Hayden Panettiere, as well as Sarah Paulson for “Game Change” and Sofia Vergara as the inevitable “Modern Family” nominee.

Naturally, “Modern Family” is also up for Comedy Series, going against “The Big Bang,””Episodes,” “Girls” and “Smash.”

Yes, that would be NBC’s musical drama “Smash.” No, Katharine McPhee wasn’t nominated.

In the place of the former “American Idol” runner-up, the HFPA’s Actress in a TV Comedy nominees are Lena Dunham of “Girls,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus of “Veep,” Zooey Deschanel for “New Girl” and Golden Globes hosts Tina Fey

and Amy Poehler, who are sure to have some fun with their rivalry.

For Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, it’s Alec Baldwin of “30 Rock” taking on Don Cheadle for “House of Lies,” Matt LeBlanc of “Episodes,” Jim Parsons of “The Big Bang Theory” and Louis C.K. for “Louie.”

After the “Smash” nomination and the “Mad Men” snub, the biggest surprise on the Golden Globes TV side may be the absence of nomination for FX’s “American Horror Story: Asylum” in the Movies/Miniseries field.

Instead, HBO leads with nods for “Game Change” and “The Girl,” plus USA’s “Political Animals,” History’s “Hatfields & McCoys” and BBC America’s “The Hour,” which is an original series, not that the HFPA cares.

“Game Change” star Julianne Moore is up for Actress in a Movie/Miniseries against a top-notch field including “Political Animals” star Sigourney Weaver, “Hemingway & Gellhorn” star Nicole Kidman, “The Girl” star Sienna Miller and the lone “AHS: Asylum” nominee, Jessica Lange.

Woody Harrelson represents “Game Change” on the Actor in a Movie/Miniseries list, taking on Kevin Costner (“Hatfiends & McCoys”) Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock”), Tobey Jones (“The Girl”) and Clive Owen of “Hemingway & Gellhorn.”

The Golden Globes will be presented on Sunday, January 13.