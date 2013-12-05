Golden Globes 2014 TV Contenders: Which shows are eying nominations?

As anybody attempting to cull a Top 10 list knows, this has been a rather spectacular year for scripted TV, both in terms of the upper echelon — “Breaking Bad” delivered one of the best send-off seasons ever — but also in terms of depth, as I could substitute a Top 10 list of *new* shows for my overall Top 10 and still be very happy.
That means that next Thursday (December 12) morning’s Golden Globes nomination announcement will be especially unpredictable, given the Hollywood Foreign Press’ penchant for shiny and new things.
Many of the big questions surround Netflix, which scored fairly big at the Emmys with “House of Cards” and now will look to make “Orange Is The New Black” into a player. But will the HFPA warm to the darkly funny, but deeply humanistic prison show? And will they warm to it as a drama? We’ll see.
After being snubbed by Emmy voters, will this be a breakthrough for Tatiana Maslany and “Orphan Black”?
And who will be this year’s Callie Thorne or Piper Perabo, a bizarro nominee that nobody saw coming?
In this gallery, I’ve broken down the contenders in each TV category under Probable Nominees (basically the sure-things), Strong Contenders (the shows I’d expect to fill out each roster) and Dark Horses (worthy contenders and other oddballs). Unlike my epic Emmy previews, these aren’t formal predictions.
Check out the candidates in the gallery below (and note that “30 Rock” and “Broadchurch” are among the random shows not eligible).
Hmm, what about Ben Whishaw in ‘The Hollow Crown’? He won the BAFTA, gave an astonishingly great performance, and is one of my favorite actors ever. Whereas Hiddleston looked like he was reading his ‘Hollow Crown’ part from cue cards and is mostly famous for slightly disturbing viral marketing strategies featuring himself. I know Hiddleston is probably more well-known and all, but I’m pulling for Whishaw as the dark horse here (or literally anybody else from the series, including one of the actual horses).
Penny – Hiddleston’s just a bigger star than Whishaw, so that’s why I named one and not the other. Otherwise, I agree with you.
-Daniel
Caplan over Rossum? I’m surprised! While Caplan is great as Virginia, Fiona shows a much wider range of emotions, from crazy physical comedy to heartbreaking, heavy, intense drama.
Does Rossum have ANY award for Shameless? I know she’s had a couple nominations, but I don’t think she has won anything with is a travesty.
Chris – Rossum’s lack of a prior Globe nomination is, indeed, a travesty. However, as the shiny-and-new entry, Caplan has a vastly better chance of getting a nomination than Rossum, who has been snubbed twice already.
This is not about personal preference, per se…
-Daniel
I love how rectify is in the darkhorse category in a couple of places. I’d call it the darkest of all dark horses.
Also, it doesn’t seem like throwing all the supporting characters together is that much different from what the Oscars do, but then again the Oscars don’t really reward anything comedic if they can help it.
And Miguel Cabrera is miles better than a harpsichord. WAR is definitely wrong here.
Other Scott – I just said in the comment above yours that this gallery wasn’t about personal preference, but in the case of the inclusion of “Rectify,” it was TOTALLY about personal preference.
The Oscars definitely put supporting performances from comedies against supporting performances from dramas, but it’s still pitting a supporting performance in a two-hour movie against a supporting performance in a two-hour movie. To me, the difference between what an Anna Gunn does versus, I dunno, a Kaley Cuoco versus a Maggie Smith? That’s wider than most of what you’d see in an Oscar race. Or I could just be annoyed because the Oscars always lump supporting performances, whereas these categories squish three Emmy categories into one lump…
-Daniel
What happened with Broadchurch and 30 Rock? It’s a shame Tenant, Colman and Bradley can’t be nominated for their fantastic performances.
Hatfield – “30 Rock” apparently didn’t air enough episodes, even though it aired through January. And with “Broadchurch”? Dunno. I’m trusting Gold Derby with telling me proper eligibility. They could be wrong!
-Daniel
I always thought that foreign shows have to be US co-productions in order to be eligible, which “Broadchurch” is not – as opposed to, say, “Downton Abbey”, “Parade’s End” or “The Hollow Crown”. But that’s just an educated guess.
“Which do you prefer, hot fudge on your ice cream or Istanbul?”
That actually made me cackle. So funny.
I’ll continue to root for all things Hannibal, even though I know the chances are slim to impossible.
The idea of Sean Hayes being nominated for Sean Saves The World is funnier than the show itself.
James Spader and The Blacklist should be be strong contenders! He and the show are PHENOMENAL!!