2013 Golden Globes hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler go Old Hollywood in new promo

Well, they can check that bit off the list.

Golden Globes hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler don sparkly dresses and Old Hollywood accents in a new promo for the upcoming awards ceremony – though they think better of the latter affectation about 15 seconds in.

“We’re so excited we’re gonna be speaking in Classic Hollywood voices for all our banter,” says Fey.

“Talking like this will never get old!” chimes in Poehler. Until it does.

Check out the promo for “the most unpredictable party of the year” (because nothing says “unpredictable” like Gerard Butler making funny faces on a red carpet) below and let us know what you think.

The 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards airs Sunday, January 13 on NBC. You can check out a full list of the nominees here.

