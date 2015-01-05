‘Gone Girl,’ ‘Nightcrawler,’ ‘Whiplash’ score PGA nominations

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) added to the industry mix Monday morning with a list of 10 nominees to keep the awards season grist mill churning.
“Gone Girl” popped up again, and it shouldn't be a surprise. It's one of the year's biggest hits. And speaking of hits, I had a hunch “Nightcrawler” would find a place after becoming such a well-liked, profitable success. There it sits. The question for both of these films is whether this on-going industry/guild love ends up translating to Oscar recognition. After the “Dragon Tattoo” rush a few years ago, I'm pretty much wait-and-see on stuff like this.
Absent from the list was anything out of the Marvel Studios comic book factory, notable as both “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” were both on the top tier of box office earners in 2014. The former currently maintains the throne, though it will likely be usurped by both “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” (neither of which was nominated).
Elsewhere it was more or less an expected assortment. The season's strongest Oscar contenders, “Birdman,” “Boyhood” and “The Imitation Game,” were in the mix. “Selma” was snubbed, however, and it should be noted that screeners were not made available to the guild (nor for “Interstellar”). And “American Sniper” kept chugging along, while “Foxcatcher” gets a serious boost by showing up here.
This particular announcement is notable, by the way, in that the Producers Guild utilizes the preferential balloting system, much like the Academy.
Check out the full list of nominees below. And you can play along as the announcements fly at The Circuit.
The 26th annual Producers Guild Awards will be held on Jan. 24.
FILM
Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
“American Sniper” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Producers: Bradley Cooper, p.g.a., Clint Eastwood, p.g.a., Andrew Lazar, p.g.a., Robert Lorenz, p.g.a., Peter Morgan, p.g.a.
“Birdman” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Producers: Alejandro G. Iñárritu, John Lesher, James W. Skotchdopole
“Boyhood” (IFC Films)
Producers: Richard Linklater, p.g.a., Cathleen Sutherland, p.g.a.
“Foxcatcher” (Sony Pictures Classics)
Producers: Megan Ellison, p.g.a., Jon Kilik, p.g.a., Bennett Miller, p.g.a.
“Gone Girl” (20th Century Fox)
Producer: Ceán Chaffin, p.g.a.
“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Producers: Wes Anderson & Scott Rudin, Jeremy Dawson, Steven Rales
“The Imitation Game” (The Weinstein Company)
Producers: Nora Grossman, p.g.a., Ido Ostrowsky, p.g.a., Teddy Schwarzman, p.g.a.
“Nightcrawler” (Open Road Films)
Producers: Jennifer Fox, Tony Gilroy
“The Theory of Everything” (Focus Features)
Producers: Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten
“Whiplash” (Sony Pictures Classics)
Producers: Jason Blum, Helen Estabrook, David Lancaster
Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
“Big Hero 6” (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
Producer: Roy Conli, p.g.a.
“The Book of Life” (20th Century Fox)
Producers: Brad Booker, p.g.a., Guillermo del Toro, p.g.a.
“The Boxtrolls” (Focus Features)
Producers: David Bleiman Ichioka, p.g.a., Travis Knight, p.g.a.
“How To Train Your Dragon 2” (20th Century Fox)
Producer: Bonnie Arnold, p.g.a.
“The LEGO Movie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Producer: Dan Lin
Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures (previously announced)
“The Green Prince” (Music Box Films)
Producers: John Battsek, Simon Chinn, Nadav Schirman
“Life Itself” (Magnolia Pictures)
Producers: Garrett Basch, Steve James, Zak Piper
“Merchants of Doubt” (Sony Pictures Classics)
Producers: Robert Kenner, Melissa Robledo
“Particle Fever” (Abramorama/BOND 360)
Producers: David E. Kaplan, Mark A. Levinson, Andrea Miller, Carla Solomon
“Virunga” (Netflix)
Producers: Joanna Natasegara, Orlando von Einsiedel
TELEVISION
Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television
“American Horror Story: Freak Show” (FX)
Producers: Brad Buecker, Dante Di Loreto, Brad Falchuk, Joseph Incaprera, Alexis Martin Woodall, Tim Minear, Ryan Murphy, Jennifer Salt, James Wong
“Fargo” (FX)
Producers: Adam Bernstein, John Cameron, Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, Michael Frislev, Noah Hawley, Warren Littlefield, Chad Oakes, Kim Todd
“The Normal Heart” (HBO)
Producers: Jason Blum, Dante Di Loreto, Scott Ferguson, Dede Gardner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Ryan Murphy, Brad Pitt, Mark Ruffalo
“The Roosevelts: An Intimate History” (PBS)
Producers: To Be Determined
“Sherlock” (PBS)
Producers: Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat, Beryl Vertue, Sue Vertue
Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama
“Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Producers: Melissa Bernstein, Sam Catlin, Bryan Cranston, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Mark Johnson, Stewart Lyons, Michelle MacLaren, George Mastras, Diane Mercer, Thomas Schnauz, Moira Walley-Beckett
“Downton Abbey” (PBS)
Producers: Julian Fellowes, Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge
“Game Of Thrones” (HBO)
Producers: David Benioff, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, Chris Newman, Greg Spence, Carolyn Strauss, D.B. Weiss
“House Of Cards” (Netflix)
Producers: Dana Brunetti, Joshua Donen, David Fincher, David Manson, Iain Paterson, Eric Roth, Kevin Spacey, Beau Willimon
“True Detective” (HBO)
Producers: Richard Brown, Carol Cuddy, Steve Golin, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Matthew McConaughey, Nic Pizzolatto, Scott Stephens
Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy:
“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
Producers: Faye Oshima Belyeu, Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro, Bill Prady
“Louie” (FX)
Producers: Pamela Adlon, Dave Becky, M. Blair Breard, Louis C.K., Vernon Chatman, Adam Escott, Steven Wright
“Modern Family” (ABC)
Producers: Paul Corrigan, Megan Ganz, Abraham Higginbotham, Ben Karlin, Elaine Ko, Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Jeff Morton, Dan O”Shannon, Jeffrey Richman, Chris Smirnoff, Brad Walsh, Bill Wrubel, Sally Young, Danny Zuker
“Orange Is The New Black” (Netflix)
Producers: Mark A. Burley, Sara Hess, Jenji Kohan, Gary Lennon, Neri Tannenbaum, Michael Trim, Lisa I. Vinnecour
“Veep” (HBO)
Producers: Chris Addison, Simon Blackwell, Christopher Godsick, Armando Iannucci, Stephanie Laing, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Frank Rich, Tony Roche
Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
“30 For 30” (ESPN)
Producers: Andy Billman, John Dahl, Erin Leyden, Connor Schell, Bill Simmons
“American Masters” (PBS)
Producers: Susan Lacy, Julie Sacks, Junko Tsunashima
“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (CNN)
Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Sandra Zweig
“COSMOS: A SpaceTime Odyssey” (FOX/NatGeo)
Producers: Brannon Braga, Mitchell Cannold, Jason Clark, Ann Druyan, Livia Hanich, Steve Holtzman, Seth MacFarlane
“Shark Tank” (ABC)
Producers: Becky Blitz, Mark Burnett, Bill Gaudsmith, Phil Gurin, Yun Lingner, Clay Newbill, Jim Roush, Laura Roush, Max Swedlow
Outstanding Producer of Competition Television
“The Amazing Race” (CBS)
Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Elise Doganieri, Jonathan Littman, Bertram van Munster, Mark Vertullo
“Dancing With The Stars” (ABC)
Producers: Ashley Edens Shaffer, Conrad Green, Joe Sungkur
“Project Runway” (Lifetime)
Producers: Jane Cha Cutler, Desiree Gruber, Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum, Jonathan Murray, Sara Rea, Teri Weideman
“Top Chef” (Bravo)
Producers: Doneen Arquines, Daniel Cutforth, Casey Kriley, Jane Lipsitz, Hillary Olsen, Erica Ross, Tara Siener, Shealan Spencer
“The Voice” (NBC)
Producers: Stijn Bakkers, Mark Burnett, John De Mol, Chad Hines, Lee Metzger, Audrey Morrissey, Jim Roush, Kyra Thompson, Mike Yurchuk, Amanda Zucker
Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television
“The Colbert Report” (Comedy Central)
Producers: Meredith Bennett, Tanya Michnevich Bracco, Stephen Colbert, Richard Dahm, Paul Dinello, Barry Julien, Matt Lappin, Emily Lazar, Tom Purcell, Jon Stewart
“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)
Producers: David Craig, Ken Crosby, Doug DeLuca, Gary Greenberg, Erin Irwin, Jimmy Kimmel, Jill Leiderman, Molly McNearney, Tony Romero, Jason Schrift, Jennifer Sharron, Seth Weidner, Josh Weintraub
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)
Producers: Tim Carvell, John Oliver, Liz Stanton
“Real Time With Bill Maher” (HBO)
Producers: Scott Carter, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Bill Maher, Billy Martin, Matt Wood
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)
Producers: Rob Crabbe, Jamie Granet Bederman, Katie Hockmeyer, Jim Juvonen, Josh Lieb, Brian McDonald, Lorne Michaels, Gavin Purcell
Outstanding Sports Program (previously announced)
“24/7” (HBO)
“Hard Knocks: Training Camp With The Atlanta Falcons” (HBO)
“Hard Knocks: Training Camp With The Cincinnati Bengals” (HBO)
“Inside: U.S. Soccer's March To Brazil” (ESPN)
“Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel” (HBO)
Outstanding Children”s Program
“Dora The Explorer” (Nickelodeon)
“Sesame Street” (PBS)
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (Nickelodeon)
“Toy Story OF TERROR!” (ABC)
“Wynton Marsalis: A YoungArts Masterclass” (HBO)
Outstanding Digital Series
“30 For 30 Shorts” (http://espn.go.com/30for30/shorts)
“Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee” (http://www.crackle.com/c/comedians-in-cars-getting-coffee)
“COSMOS: A National Geographic Deeper Dive” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkiFfAEB5M8)
“Epic Rap Battles Of History” (http://youtube.com/erb)
“Video Game High School Season 3” (https://www.youtube.com/user/freddiew)
Nightcrawler!!
You say Selma made its first guild mention, and yet I don’t see it on the list of 10. Should it replace something or did it miss?
No that bit was taken out immediately after publishing. It was snubbed.
Never mind, you guys fixed it!
Shocking it keeps missing. It can’t still be boiling down to screeners is it?
PGA didn’t get Selma screeners. All the movies nominated sent their screeners out pretty early… even Sniper. Some people say screeners don’t matter, but of the few PGA members I know, they all rely on those. None of them go to the theater or take advantage of the screenings aside from me. Pretty annoying
Precisely, Billy. AMPAS did get “Selma” screeners, in mid-December. So I imagine it will be ok there but, unfortunate tendencies being revealed.
Well, there’s a positive way to look at this too. It proves that guild members aren’t voting for movies they haven’t seen, at least not in large numbers.
Just the other day on the ACE article, I was saying I thought Selma might be in trouble…
How is Selma affected by its late release date, yet American Sniper still makes the cut? Has American Sniper been more widely screened for industry?
I think WB was a lot more prepared for its awards chances than Paramount had anticipated for Selma.
Sniper was ready much earlier, ergo, screeners were available much earlier. Sniper screeners in fact went to Academy before the official AMPAS screening, which is quite rare.
It’s not about studio preparedness. It’s about when the film was ready to have screeners struck.
Whiplash is hands down the best film of the year. Not even close. J.K. Simmons was amazing in it. Birdman a distant second, Boyhood a distant third, The Grand Budapest Hotel forth. It was delightful, the cast, particularly Ralph Fiennes, was terrific. Foxcatcher a distant fifth. The subject matter was repellent. The rest that I saw this year disposable, except Gone Girl, which was an accomplished thriller, but its very misogynistic view of women was distasteful to me. The men were saints and the women all evil.
The men were all saints? Which ones?
I liked Whiplash a lot but I don’t think it was the best film of the year. I really hated Foxcatcher. I haven’t seen American Sniper but I approve of the other films on the list. Though I would have included Guardians of the Galaxy.
I’m in agreement with you on Whiplash but this idea that Gone Girl was misogynistic bothers me quite a bit. Having one female character behave badly does not translate to a movie having a misogynistic point of view.
Not even in Continuum’s alternate timeline, nor Fringe’s alternate universe is Whiplash anything but a Sundance boxoffice dud.
It’s also one of the best new releases in years, and will probably win JK Simmons an Academy Award, so…
If Gone Girl is so misogynistic, explain to me why the author/screenwriter is a woman, as is the Oscar-winning actor who bought the rights to the book while it was in galleys.
I don’t understand why Selma was snubbed. I’m thinking the Academy will go in a different direction from some of the films on the list.
AMERICAN SNIPER?!?!?!?
Well. Reviews have held steady. Its poised to slay at the box office. And screeners were sent out. :/
Not overly surprised that it popped up, I guess.
Yes, but ugh.
Hopefully the screener issue is the only reason Selma didn’t get consideration here. Otherwise it’s awfully worrying.
But I guess this dims hopes for Unbroken and Into the Woods, since these films were probably as widely screened to the PGA community as American Sniper, right?
And was Mr. Turner eligible? Or does this also definitely dim hopes on that account?
While keeping hopes alive for movies considered more or less “on the bubble” like Whiplash, Nightcrawler, Foxcatcher, Gone Girl & American Sniper.
Odd. I have a few acquaintances in the PGA (who are not in the academy) and they got screeners for Selma delivered to them. Not sure what the issue with it getting nominated was.
I’m told screeners were not sent to any group outside of Academy.
Though that’s only what they told me. For all I know they borrowed them from someone else
Perhaps the PGA members you know are also in the Academy.
He notes that they’re not, but they may have indeed borrowed them.
Sorry, totally blanked on that part of the original comment.
Why would those people need a screener to watch something like Interstellar? Do they actually ever go to the movies?
I know, right? Kinda drives me nutty every year that the very people who Vote for the best films of the year see SO much less than us movie lovers/awards lovers do. Nutty.
Never say never, but “Into the Woods” and “Unbroken” seem to be on their way out at this point. It seems like it’ll be (up to) 9 of these 11 now:
American Sniper
Boyhood
Gone Girl
Imitation Game
Whiplash
Birdman
Grand Budapest Hotel
Foxcatcher
Theory of Everything
Selma
Interstellar
Is it wrong that I still think “Theory of Everything” may be the one to miss?
Up to nine? Why do so many people treat nine as the ceiling now? Ten nominees isn’t likely, admittedly, but it’s possible.
I also forgot to mention “Nightcrawler” above.
Which makes 12.
Guy- I could totally see 10 of these. Cutting Interstellar would put it at 11. Beyond that, I find it hard to figure out which of those films doesn’t make it…they’re all showing up so often. So 10 would make sense this year.
For as nicely-reviewed as Into the Woods is and for as well as its doing at the box office (wow) and for as Oscar-friendly as it seems … It doesnt seem like the kind of movie musical that inspires passion votes (like Les Miserables certainly did).
Am I wrong in thinking Theory of Everything has a better shot in getting nominated by the Academy for Best Picture than American Sniper and Foxcatcher?
I don’t see any reason why The Theory of Everything would miss. It’s barely skipped a beat on the circuit, and the film plays like a dream to more genteel Academy voters. (The ACE is the only Guild to ignore it so far, and it lost out to more self-evident editing showcases.)
Pretty piss-poor list when The Hunger Games: Mockingjay 1 alone outdraws 9 of the 10 PGA nominees…combined. The arthouse films win again. Good luck getting anybody outside that cloistered community to watch the Indie Spirits 2 (aka the Oscars if this is the BP lineup).
Because that’s the first consideration when people vote for film awards.
Admittedly, it’s a very important component of the Producer’s Guild Awards.
Or is it popular taste that’s piss-poor?
Why do you keep harping about box office as a barometer of quality, by the way?
I still think “Selma” gets in with AMPAS- but…it being a Best Picture “winner” seem weaker as guilds go along.
If it becomes “Boyhood” vs. “The Imitation Game” w/o “Selma” being in the hunt as much, I think that helps “The Imitation Game” if it’s viewed more as the lone alternative.
I am also wondering IF another film may become a viable winner? I just feel like “Birdman” may be broad enough after all, especially if it ends up with the most nominations. “The Grand Budapest Hotel” seems destined to be highly nominated. Or…even “American Sniper all of the sudden?” This year still seems wildly up in the air- if it stays that way, I think it seems possible more than 2 films could actually have a chance ’til the very end.
SELMA and the screener issue seems to be the biggest issue here. Disgusting. Shame on both the Producers who didn’t make the effort to see the movie AND the Distributor for being so neglectful (or cheap, or incompetent – or all 3).
I again re-iterate my notion that the Academy should follow the Grammys lead and set a firm NOVEMBER cut-off for all Oscar eligible films to be released by in order to have the best chance that the most potential voters can see the most movies. (and, it can be just a token 1 week run in West Covina).
P.S. But, BRAVO! for not falling into the “it’s an important TOPIC” trap and NOT nominating the year’s most overrated Documentary, CITIZENFOUR.
Producers have stuff of their own to do. The whole point of screeners is to facilitate them watching a lot of stuff. If the studio can’t send them and it’s a movie that’s barely in theatres yet, I’d hardly expect voters to make their own time to try to find it.
And, that’s why I added the second clause about forcing the movies to screen by the end of December. If you are going to push up the actual ceremony by two months, you can push up the cutoff for release by a few weeks.
…err. End of NOVEMBER.
At least it forces the filmmakers to have a completed movie by that date and available to be seen and screeners sent out, rather than still toying with it in the editing room until Xmas eve
I think that American Sniper is the Republican/Conservatives choice this year within academy members. But not critics. Therefore it’s in.
Well, critics like it a lot better than Lions for Lambs.
I’m so happy for Whiplash, this movie is brilliant on many levels – one of my surprises of the year. Hope it will get what it deserves from the Academy.
Woah Breaking Bad is still eligible
Learn to spell “Whoa”.
Breaking Bad is the GOAT. It can never win enough awards as far as Im concerned.