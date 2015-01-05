‘Gone Girl,’ ‘Nightcrawler,’ ‘Whiplash’ score PGA nominations

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) added to the industry mix Monday morning with a list of 10 nominees to keep the awards season grist mill churning.

“Gone Girl” popped up again, and it shouldn't be a surprise. It's one of the year's biggest hits. And speaking of hits, I had a hunch “Nightcrawler” would find a place after becoming such a well-liked, profitable success. There it sits. The question for both of these films is whether this on-going industry/guild love ends up translating to Oscar recognition. After the “Dragon Tattoo” rush a few years ago, I'm pretty much wait-and-see on stuff like this.

Absent from the list was anything out of the Marvel Studios comic book factory, notable as both “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” were both on the top tier of box office earners in 2014. The former currently maintains the throne, though it will likely be usurped by both “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” (neither of which was nominated).

Elsewhere it was more or less an expected assortment. The season's strongest Oscar contenders, “Birdman,” “Boyhood” and “The Imitation Game,” were in the mix. “Selma” was snubbed, however, and it should be noted that screeners were not made available to the guild (nor for “Interstellar”). And “American Sniper” kept chugging along, while “Foxcatcher” gets a serious boost by showing up here.

This particular announcement is notable, by the way, in that the Producers Guild utilizes the preferential balloting system, much like the Academy.

Check out the full list of nominees below. And you can play along as the announcements fly at The Circuit.

The 26th annual Producers Guild Awards will be held on Jan. 24.

FILM

Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“American Sniper” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Producers: Bradley Cooper, p.g.a., Clint Eastwood, p.g.a., Andrew Lazar, p.g.a., Robert Lorenz, p.g.a., Peter Morgan, p.g.a.

“Birdman” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Producers: Alejandro G. Iñárritu, John Lesher, James W. Skotchdopole

“Boyhood” (IFC Films)

Producers: Richard Linklater, p.g.a., Cathleen Sutherland, p.g.a.

“Foxcatcher” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Producers: Megan Ellison, p.g.a., Jon Kilik, p.g.a., Bennett Miller, p.g.a.

“Gone Girl” (20th Century Fox)

Producer: Ceán Chaffin, p.g.a.

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Producers: Wes Anderson & Scott Rudin, Jeremy Dawson, Steven Rales

“The Imitation Game” (The Weinstein Company)

Producers: Nora Grossman, p.g.a., Ido Ostrowsky, p.g.a., Teddy Schwarzman, p.g.a.

“Nightcrawler” (Open Road Films)

Producers: Jennifer Fox, Tony Gilroy

“The Theory of Everything” (Focus Features)

Producers: Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten

“Whiplash” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Producers: Jason Blum, Helen Estabrook, David Lancaster

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Big Hero 6” (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Producer: Roy Conli, p.g.a.

“The Book of Life” (20th Century Fox)

Producers: Brad Booker, p.g.a., Guillermo del Toro, p.g.a.

“The Boxtrolls” (Focus Features)

Producers: David Bleiman Ichioka, p.g.a., Travis Knight, p.g.a.

“How To Train Your Dragon 2” (20th Century Fox)

Producer: Bonnie Arnold, p.g.a.

“The LEGO Movie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Producer: Dan Lin

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures (previously announced)

“The Green Prince” (Music Box Films)

Producers: John Battsek, Simon Chinn, Nadav Schirman

“Life Itself” (Magnolia Pictures)

Producers: Garrett Basch, Steve James, Zak Piper

“Merchants of Doubt” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Producers: Robert Kenner, Melissa Robledo

“Particle Fever” (Abramorama/BOND 360)

Producers: David E. Kaplan, Mark A. Levinson, Andrea Miller, Carla Solomon

“Virunga” (Netflix)

Producers: Joanna Natasegara, Orlando von Einsiedel

TELEVISION

Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” (FX)

Producers: Brad Buecker, Dante Di Loreto, Brad Falchuk, Joseph Incaprera, Alexis Martin Woodall, Tim Minear, Ryan Murphy, Jennifer Salt, James Wong

“Fargo” (FX)

Producers: Adam Bernstein, John Cameron, Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, Michael Frislev, Noah Hawley, Warren Littlefield, Chad Oakes, Kim Todd

“The Normal Heart” (HBO)

Producers: Jason Blum, Dante Di Loreto, Scott Ferguson, Dede Gardner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Ryan Murphy, Brad Pitt, Mark Ruffalo

“The Roosevelts: An Intimate History” (PBS)

Producers: To Be Determined

“Sherlock” (PBS)

Producers: Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat, Beryl Vertue, Sue Vertue

Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama

“Breaking Bad” (AMC)

Producers: Melissa Bernstein, Sam Catlin, Bryan Cranston, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Mark Johnson, Stewart Lyons, Michelle MacLaren, George Mastras, Diane Mercer, Thomas Schnauz, Moira Walley-Beckett

“Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Producers: Julian Fellowes, Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge

“Game Of Thrones” (HBO)

Producers: David Benioff, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, Chris Newman, Greg Spence, Carolyn Strauss, D.B. Weiss

“House Of Cards” (Netflix)

Producers: Dana Brunetti, Joshua Donen, David Fincher, David Manson, Iain Paterson, Eric Roth, Kevin Spacey, Beau Willimon

“True Detective” (HBO)

Producers: Richard Brown, Carol Cuddy, Steve Golin, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Matthew McConaughey, Nic Pizzolatto, Scott Stephens

Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy:

“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

Producers: Faye Oshima Belyeu, Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro, Bill Prady

“Louie” (FX)

Producers: Pamela Adlon, Dave Becky, M. Blair Breard, Louis C.K., Vernon Chatman, Adam Escott, Steven Wright

“Modern Family” (ABC)

Producers: Paul Corrigan, Megan Ganz, Abraham Higginbotham, Ben Karlin, Elaine Ko, Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Jeff Morton, Dan O”Shannon, Jeffrey Richman, Chris Smirnoff, Brad Walsh, Bill Wrubel, Sally Young, Danny Zuker

“Orange Is The New Black” (Netflix)

Producers: Mark A. Burley, Sara Hess, Jenji Kohan, Gary Lennon, Neri Tannenbaum, Michael Trim, Lisa I. Vinnecour

“Veep” (HBO)

Producers: Chris Addison, Simon Blackwell, Christopher Godsick, Armando Iannucci, Stephanie Laing, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Frank Rich, Tony Roche

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“30 For 30” (ESPN)

Producers: Andy Billman, John Dahl, Erin Leyden, Connor Schell, Bill Simmons

“American Masters” (PBS)

Producers: Susan Lacy, Julie Sacks, Junko Tsunashima

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (CNN)

Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Sandra Zweig

“COSMOS: A SpaceTime Odyssey” (FOX/NatGeo)

Producers: Brannon Braga, Mitchell Cannold, Jason Clark, Ann Druyan, Livia Hanich, Steve Holtzman, Seth MacFarlane

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

Producers: Becky Blitz, Mark Burnett, Bill Gaudsmith, Phil Gurin, Yun Lingner, Clay Newbill, Jim Roush, Laura Roush, Max Swedlow

Outstanding Producer of Competition Television

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Elise Doganieri, Jonathan Littman, Bertram van Munster, Mark Vertullo

“Dancing With The Stars” (ABC)

Producers: Ashley Edens Shaffer, Conrad Green, Joe Sungkur

“Project Runway” (Lifetime)

Producers: Jane Cha Cutler, Desiree Gruber, Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum, Jonathan Murray, Sara Rea, Teri Weideman

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

Producers: Doneen Arquines, Daniel Cutforth, Casey Kriley, Jane Lipsitz, Hillary Olsen, Erica Ross, Tara Siener, Shealan Spencer

“The Voice” (NBC)

Producers: Stijn Bakkers, Mark Burnett, John De Mol, Chad Hines, Lee Metzger, Audrey Morrissey, Jim Roush, Kyra Thompson, Mike Yurchuk, Amanda Zucker

Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

“The Colbert Report” (Comedy Central)

Producers: Meredith Bennett, Tanya Michnevich Bracco, Stephen Colbert, Richard Dahm, Paul Dinello, Barry Julien, Matt Lappin, Emily Lazar, Tom Purcell, Jon Stewart

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

Producers: David Craig, Ken Crosby, Doug DeLuca, Gary Greenberg, Erin Irwin, Jimmy Kimmel, Jill Leiderman, Molly McNearney, Tony Romero, Jason Schrift, Jennifer Sharron, Seth Weidner, Josh Weintraub

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

Producers: Tim Carvell, John Oliver, Liz Stanton

“Real Time With Bill Maher” (HBO)

Producers: Scott Carter, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Bill Maher, Billy Martin, Matt Wood

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)

Producers: Rob Crabbe, Jamie Granet Bederman, Katie Hockmeyer, Jim Juvonen, Josh Lieb, Brian McDonald, Lorne Michaels, Gavin Purcell

Outstanding Sports Program (previously announced)

“24/7” (HBO)

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp With The Atlanta Falcons” (HBO)

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp With The Cincinnati Bengals” (HBO)

“Inside: U.S. Soccer's March To Brazil” (ESPN)

“Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel” (HBO)

Outstanding Children”s Program

“Dora The Explorer” (Nickelodeon)

“Sesame Street” (PBS)

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (Nickelodeon)

“Toy Story OF TERROR!” (ABC)

“Wynton Marsalis: A YoungArts Masterclass” (HBO)

Outstanding Digital Series

“30 For 30 Shorts” (http://espn.go.com/30for30/shorts)

“Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee” (http://www.crackle.com/c/comedians-in-cars-getting-coffee)

“COSMOS: A National Geographic Deeper Dive” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkiFfAEB5M8)

“Epic Rap Battles Of History” (http://youtube.com/erb)

“Video Game High School Season 3” (https://www.youtube.com/user/freddiew)